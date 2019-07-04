IN PICTURES: Truck diver escapes with minor injuries in Mero accident

Below is the photo of a truck which was involved in an accident at Mero earlier today. Word is that thankfully, the truck driver escaped with minor injuries.
Thanks to Kharla Fontaine for this photo.
Below is the photo of a truck which was involved in an accident at Mero earlier today. Word is that thankfully, the truck driver escaped with minor injuries.
Thanks to Kharla Fontaine for this photo.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.