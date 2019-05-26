Melissa Skerrit condemns violence in wake of latest killing in Roseau

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Roseau constituency and wife of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has condemned acts of violence in this country saying, “it has to stop and it will.”

Poponne-Skerrit wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday evening following the stabbing death some hours earlier, on Kennedy Avenue in Roseau, of 24 year-old Garth Jean Jacques of Bath Road.

Police reports indicate that Jean Jacques was stabbed by a young man with whom he had an altercation a few minutes prior to the incident.

“Today, the devastating news of the senseless murder of my friend brought me to tears. Garth, I truly cannot believe that you are gone,” Poponne-Skerrit wrote.

She added, “I always used you as an example when I was unjustly criticized for reaching out to the ‘street boys’. You were one of the young men who gave me hope and so I persevered.”

She wrote about Jean Jacques’ desire to make something of himself and quoted him as saying, “Ma’am, I don’t like the street life, help me to get back into school”

According to the DLP Roseau candidate’s Facebook account, Jean Jacques had just gotten a new job and was to begin school in September.

“Let’s not judge, but rather, take the time to understand our youth,” Poponne-Skerrit admonished. “Many admit that they did not choose this life. Many are in these circumstances due to broken homes and bad decisions.”

She went on to say that she condemns the acts of violence in this country.

“It has to stop and it will. I plead the blood of Jesus over our country,” the prime minister’s wife-turned election candidate, declared.