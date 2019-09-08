Morne Prosper man falls off his roof and dies

Tragedy struck in the village of Morne Prosper on Sunday afternoon when a villager died after falling off the roof of his house.

Dominica News Online (DNO) was informed by a source at the Fire and Emergency Services Department that the man, who has been identified as Eddie James, was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital after the incident. However, it is unclear when he died.

DNO will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.