Police investigate multi-vehicle collision at Silver Lake

The police are investigating a traffic collision which occurred at about 10:35 a.m. on Friday 6th September, 2019 at Silver Lake.

According to information from the police, the collision involved Mitsubishi vehicle registration PI 590 owned and and being driven at at the time, by Heston Charles of Pointe Michel, motorcycle registration PV879 owned by Bernard Lincoln Phillip of Old Street Roseau and at the time was being ridden by Nathan Damier of Morne Prosper with Odell Deschamps also of Morne Prosper as his pillion rider and another motorcycle registration unknown which was being ridden by Noah Dejean of Morne Prosper with Serah Leatham of Morne Prosper as his pillion rider.

At the time of the collision, the Mitsubishi (PI 590) was travelling East while both motor cycles were travelling West when the Mitsubishi vehicle (PI 590) and the motor cycle being ridden by Bernard Lincoln Phillip (PV 879) collided.

The rider of the unidentified motor cycle lost control of his motor cycle in his attempt to avoid the collision. The two riders and their pillion riders all sustained injuries and were transported to the A and E Department of the PMH by an unidentified motor vehicle. Odell Deschamps, Serah Latham and Noah Dejean received medical attention and were discharged while Nathan Damier was admitted and is a patient at the PMH.

Police say investigations are ongoing..