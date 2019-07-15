St. Joseph family left homeless by fire, seeks assistance

A family of seven that was left homeless after their residence in St. Joseph was destroyed by fire is seeking more assistance to get them back on their feet.

They have expressed their thanks and gratitude to the general public for the donations of items they have received thus far. However, they say that additional help will be greatly appreciated.

The fire, which last week, gutted the wooden and zinc structure in which the family of seven lived and destroying all their belongings and leaving them in dire need of food, clothing and assistance of any kind.

The owner of the house Bernard Etienne told DNO that he is now living at Layou where he works and the rest of family which includes five children who range in age from 12 years to seven months, are now living with other family members in Canefield.

Etienne told DNO that he has received a promise of assistance from the government through his parliamentary representative, Kelver Darroux.

Those who wish to assist the homeless and distressed family can contact Mr. Etienne on his cell phone at 1767 616 3511.

No details have as yet been given about the cause of the fire.