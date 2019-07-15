St. Joseph family left homeless by fire, seeks assistance

A family of seven that was left homeless after their residence in St. Joseph was destroyed by fire is seeking more assistance to get them back on their feet.
They have expressed their thanks and gratitude to the general public for the donations of items they have received thus far. However, they say that additional help will be greatly appreciated.
The fire, which last week, gutted the wooden and zinc structure in which the family of seven lived and destroying all their belongings and leaving them in dire need of food, clothing and assistance of any kind.
The owner of the house Bernard Etienne told DNO that he is now living at Layou where he works and the rest of family which includes five children who range in age from 12 years to seven months, are now living with other family members in Canefield.
Etienne told DNO that he has received a promise of assistance from the government through his parliamentary representative, Kelver Darroux.
Those who wish to assist the homeless and distressed family can contact Mr. Etienne on his cell phone at 1767 616 3511.
No details have as yet been given about the cause of the fire.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Profoundest sympathy goes out to the victims of this fire. I truly hope that they will get the assistance that they so badly need in their time of adversity. No human being, in any Caribbean country, in these times of modernity, should be living in such a ramshackle, tumbledown dwelling. That shack is unacceptable for human habitation. How do you expect a child, living in such horrendous conditions, to do well in life. It will take a miracle. No wonder so many youths turn to drugs and a life of crime. Living in such a decrepit environment gives rise to hopelessness. These politicians need to walk all the streets, dirt roads and the back alleys of their constituencies to see firsthand the desperate and heart wrenching conditions so many have to endure. I hope these living conditions are a wake up call for those who plan, despite the concrete evidence, on insisting on voting for a governing party that has miserably failed the country and the people in particular. No Way, Papa!
Never a truer word was spoken.
shanty town kind of vibes. Meanwhie St. Joseph has remained a DLP stronghold. Not saying the government should have given then houses, but the government should be improving the business environment for people in St. Joseph to elevate themselves on their own. Business is not just for Roseau or portsmouth alone. And i know there are many hard working people from st joe. So why does the place still look downtrodden. Maybe dominicans that are left here to live have no class to self esteem to make the place look decent. Or are we the type to like to look good and smell sweet, have flashy ride but living in ghetto and squallar. These are the kinds of places that the new housing supervisor need to go to to tell those people that their homes are hazards waiting to happen.