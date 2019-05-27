Suspect in stabbing incident turns himself in

A man, who it is alleged was involved in a fatal stabbing incident in Roseau on Sunday, has surrendered to the police.

24 year old Garth Jean Jacques of Bath Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) after he was stabbed in the chest, shortly after being involved in an altercation with another man.

The incident occurred at at ten o’clock Sunday morning.

Reports are that the suspect walked into the police headquarters around six o’clock on Sunday night with his grandmother and his attorney Zena Dyer.