Toddler dies after falling from 11th storey of Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Dominica News Online - Monday, July 8th, 2019 at 12:12 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

An 18 month year old girl fell 150 feet to the concrete below from, it is believed, an 11 storey window of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship “Freedom of the Seas” while docked in Puerto Rico.

According to passenger accounts they heard the mother “screaming in pain” as the toddler fell. The toddler was on vacation with her parents and grand parents at the time of the incident. The young girl was said to have slipped from the arms of her grandfather identified as Salvatorre Anello who was holding her up to the window to have her watch as the ship docked.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

 

Read More

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

7 Comments

  1. Captain B
    July 8, 2019

    OMG- What a tragedy!!!! I cannot fathom the pain of the parents to see their daughter dies in such tragic way when the family is suppose to be having fun. May she RIP.

  2. Annon
    July 8, 2019

    The windows don’t open. Someone has the story wrong. He probably had her sitting on the railing and wasn’t holding her tight enough.

    ADMIN: There is a link to a more detailed story in the article. In that story there is a photo of the open window the toddler fell from.

  3. magway ca
    July 8, 2019

    really ? of all the things that sounds practical in a grown mans head is to hold a kid out of the window 150ft up? really now ?

    • Man bites dogs
      July 8, 2019

      @Magway ca, Grown man /woman we all make mistakes and sometimes live to regret it all our life including you I am sure! Sympathy my heart ♥ goes out to the family at this difficult time.

  4. Self
    July 8, 2019

    Very sad, my condolences to the family.

  5. Anonymous
    July 8, 2019

    Sympathies and prayers goes out to the entire family. The young child who I believe felt nothing is somewhere safe and happy.

  6. OMG
    July 8, 2019

    First of all..Why in the hell would you be dangling a toddler out of a cruise ship window…Ohh my Lord!!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.