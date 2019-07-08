Toddler dies after falling from 11th storey of Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

An 18 month year old girl fell 150 feet to the concrete below from, it is believed, an 11 storey window of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship “Freedom of the Seas” while docked in Puerto Rico.

According to passenger accounts they heard the mother “screaming in pain” as the toddler fell. The toddler was on vacation with her parents and grand parents at the time of the incident. The young girl was said to have slipped from the arms of her grandfather identified as Salvatorre Anello who was holding her up to the window to have her watch as the ship docked.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

