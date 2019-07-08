Toddler dies after falling from 11th storey of Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

An 18 month year old girl fell 150 feet to the concrete below from, it is believed, an 11 storey window of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship “Freedom of the Seas” while docked in Puerto Rico.
According to passenger accounts they heard the mother “screaming in pain” as the toddler fell. The toddler was on vacation with her parents and grand parents at the time of the incident. The young girl was said to have slipped from the arms of her grandfather identified as Salvatorre Anello who was holding her up to the window to have her watch as the ship docked.
The toddler was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
7 Comments
OMG- What a tragedy!!!! I cannot fathom the pain of the parents to see their daughter dies in such tragic way when the family is suppose to be having fun. May she RIP.
The windows don’t open. Someone has the story wrong. He probably had her sitting on the railing and wasn’t holding her tight enough.
ADMIN: There is a link to a more detailed story in the article. In that story there is a photo of the open window the toddler fell from.
really ? of all the things that sounds practical in a grown mans head is to hold a kid out of the window 150ft up? really now ?
@Magway ca, Grown man /woman we all make mistakes and sometimes live to regret it all our life including you I am sure! Sympathy my heart ♥ goes out to the family at this difficult time.
Very sad, my condolences to the family.
Sympathies and prayers goes out to the entire family. The young child who I believe felt nothing is somewhere safe and happy.
First of all..Why in the hell would you be dangling a toddler out of a cruise ship window…Ohh my Lord!!