UWP expresses solidarity, empathy, with hurricane-affected Bahamas

The United Workers Party (UWP) has expressed solidarity and empathy with the government and people of the hurricane-ravaged Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, said in a statement today that his party was “profoundly saddened” by the devastation and the loss of life and property caused by the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and citizens of our severely battered Caribbean neighbor at this time,” Linton stated, adding that the economic consequences of Hurricane Dorian will be astronomical and long lasting and the impacts on the livelihoods of the people of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas will be significant.

“The onus is on the governments and peoples of the region prone to these devastating events, to ensure that disaster risk reduction plays a pivotal role in mitigating, adapting and strengthening the resilience of the people,” Linton noted.

The Opposition Leader expressed continuing gratitude on behalf of Dominicans to the people of the Bahamas after the passage of Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“In times of need our Caribbean people stand for each other,” he noted.

“Today, the United Workers Party (UWP) -Team Dominica and the people of Dominica stand with personal resources of time, expertise, money, goods and services to help alleviate the burdens visited on our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” Linton declared. “We therefore urge the government of Dominica, on behalf of the people of Dominica, to make an initial contribution of two million US dollars towards relief and recovery in the Bahamas.”

He said his party will also help coordinate shipment of essential relief supplies to the Bahamian people when the specific urgent needs are determined.