UWP, lawyer, pay tribute to deceased attorney

“A proud patriot and servant of the public good, sister, wife, lawyer, friend and quintessential woman of faith.”

This is how political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton has described attorney, Noreen John who died on Tuesday in Antigua on her way to London to seek medical attention.

John was the declared United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Grand Bay constituency in the next general election.

John’s death came as a shock to many especially those in the legal fraternity in Dominica.

Attorney-at-Law, Joshua Francis who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview, described John as a, “remarkable lady, meek, kind, loving selfless, someone who made her mark within the legal fraternity.”

“She was always willing to listen and always willing to assist,” he said. “She was a helpful person, a good listener.”

Francis said John will be missed by the legal fraternity, the Grandbay community, and Dominica by extension.

Francis also mentioned that John was always willing to help young people, people in distress and that she made a contribution to society outside of the legal service.

“May her soul rest in peace and may God bless her family, give them the strength and the courage,” he said.

John, who was recently announced as the United Workers Party candidate for Grand Bay in the upcoming general election, was absent when the UWP presented its full slate of candidates at a public meeting on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on Sunday May 19, 2019.

UWP leader, Lennox Linton explained her absence by disclosing that she had some matters to attend to overseas and she was dealing with them.

“We support her, we stand with her,” Linton said. “Remember in all that we promise you we are still not perfect human beings.”

“We are going to get sick at some point in time,” he stated. “We are going to need healthcare.”

He added, “Noreen John just felt out of an abundance of caution and given the state of health in Dominica, to get an opinion outside to what’s going on and to seek her treatment from outside.”

After receiving the news of John’s death, Linton wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, “We extend our deepest condolences to her husband, her sisters, her brothers, other family members and all those who feel her passing in a special way. May she find fulfillment in the completion of her earthly journey of service and great rejoicing in the embrace of her father in Heaven.”

Meanwhile, UWP President, Isaac Baptiste announced today, that the party was suspending all public engagements

until after the burial “of patriot and sister, Noreen John.”

Baptiste said John was a proud, dedicated, community organizer, youth advocate and attorney at law.

“Team Dominica, UWP, joins the John family, friends, and community residents from Grand Bay, Soufriere and the wider Dominican community in morning,” Baptiste stated.