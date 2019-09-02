VIDEO: Dorian’s Raging Waters in the Bahamas

Below is a video of the raging, rising waters which accompanied Dorian’s mighty winds in the Bahamas.
We pray that the people in the house where this video was taken, have remained safe.
Below is a video of the raging, rising waters which accompanied Dorian’s mighty winds in the Bahamas.
We pray that the people in the house where this video was taken, have remained safe.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.