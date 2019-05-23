Activities in observance of African Liberation Day underway

The Africa Planning Committee, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, has planned a list of activities for this year’s celebration of Africa week.

Celebrations began on Monday May 20th, 2019 and will end on Saturday May 25th, 2019 which is recognized as International Africa Day.

In an interview with DNO, the Chairman of the Dominica Reparations Committee, Dr. Damian Dublin said the focus of Africa week is to raise awareness on African history.

“The focus this week really, is to get people to increase their knowledge and awareness on Africa and realize as descendants of enslaved Africans, we have to find out more about our heritage. We also want to focus on the fact that Africa was a mighty civilization,” he said.

“We started with series of media programs on all radio stations and this will continue all through the week,” Dr. Dublin continued. “This Thursday, at the old market place on the 23rd of May at 7:00pm, we should be having a history night where Mr. Franklyn Georges, a well-known Pan Africanist, will be presenting on “Unifying the Black Race”. At that same event, we will be showcasing some videos of relevance to the African cause and create awareness of Africa and its achievement.”

He said Friday May 24, will be ‘Africa Dress Day’. What we are hoping is that every Dominican will dress in some African wear, going to work, to school and just all around to create that awareness and also that self-consciousness to be part of the whole movement. In the evening of the 24th of May we are having an African dress fashion show at the Harlem Plaza starting at 8:00pm. In that… we are collaborating with the All Saints University and our local people to put out some fashion. There will also be some cultural performances.”

Other events taking place on Friday include the Under 15 African Liberation Youth Cup from 10am-2pm at Newtown Savannah and a drumming session at Four Corners by the old Muslim Store at 6 am.

On Saturday May 25th, there will be a street parade starting at the Barracoon building at Bayfront from 3:00pm with various stops at significant places including the Trade Union building in Lagoon, the Old Market Plaza, the monument next to the people’s park and at the Harlem Plaza where solidarity messages and cultural performances will be showcased.

Dublin is encouraging all Dominican citizens to support and participate in this celebration.