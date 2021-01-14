After one year, APP sees the road ahead as ‘promising with great certainties’

Dominica’s youngest political party, The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP), is celebrating one year since its formation.
As part of its celebration under the theme ‘Moving Onward to Progress’, the party, which was founded on January 12, 2020, held its first press conference on Tuesday and pointed to the Dominica Labour Party’s (DLP) fifth consecutive general election win on December 6, 2019, as the “springboard” which launched its existence.
“We see our emergence as a significant milestone in Dominica’s politics. We recognize the enormity of the challenge, but APP stands ready to help build a team of like-minded individuals in response to the peoples’ demand for a fresh approach to politics,” stated Interim President Tahira Blanchard.
Blanchard said that data collected suggest that the people have grown weary of the same old tactics, and as such, their foundation was built on a different way of doing politics.
“APP’s approach is in line with what the people demand. Our party also subscribes to the good adage that it is never a good thing for one party to dominate the political landscape of any democracy for such an extended period as is the case in Dominica,” she remarked.
Blanchard is also of the view that a strong coalition is needed to break away from the emerging trend of incumbency stalemate, and labeled her party as “that coalition builder.”
“APP will always serve as an alternative force for good and decency in Dominica politics, both in and out of government. This is where the ‘alternative’ in our name comes in. The ‘Peoples’ in our party’s name suggests that we seek to represent all the peoples with their varied backgrounds, ethnicities, genders, beliefs, and affiliations. In short, we are the party for all, with no prejudices,” the party’s interim head disclosed.
APP reiterate that their approach begins with a lowering of the political noise decibel, by moving away from the “tit-for-tat and seemingly angry or unsavory partisan rhetoric.” The party says it also also intends to fill the gap between the political sides in Dominica, by addressing the people and relating or responding to their needs.
Exactly twelve months after its formation, the party says it is strengthened by the “people’s pride, determination, and confidence” and see the road ahead as a promising one, with great certainties.
“We see our people repositioning themselves along different paths to success and progress as they continue to reconstruct their lives. We see an opportunity for families to get close because of COVID-19. We see the Dominican community maturing with our 42nd anniversary of Independence under our belt. Irrespective of our many trials, Dominicans have held our heads high, and we have shown that our resolve is stronger than the many challenges we face,” Blanchard affirmed.
She noted that APP has embraced the people and has been on the ground over the past year, surveying the entire nation, taking stock of the citizens’ insecurities, wants, and needs.
According to Blanchard, the government has not taken the people seriously by helping to put them in a position where they can take care of themselves.
“…This is where APP comes in. We take the people seriously and we pledge, most honestly, to stand with the people,” Blanchard proclaimed. “We know it is possible for us to progress, and that to merely survive is not good enough. People would like to progress past their present difficulties, but the playing field is uneven on the people’s side. We see an opportunity to help our people.”
They claim that their remit is to pick up the slack and focus on the people’s desires and dreams. To continue to work with the people, be with the people, help the people and build a coalition of Dominicans who are willing to work towards progress for all Dominicans.
In a plea for support from the electorate to help APP transform Dominica, Blanchard declared, “APP has the plan, the toolbox, and the vision to align Dominica with the new global realities. The same old political rhetoric will not work in this new geopolitical environment. We are better when we work together, so let us embrace the new Dominica as one people with diverse ideas.”
Political parties are indeed community groups.
A whole year you guys have been putting out press releases like this with no substance. What does the APP stand for? What are your policies? What is it you are trully fighting to achieve in DA?
What is your position on a marijuana economy? What are your specific plans to stimulate agriculture, not just growth, but exporting our produce? If DLP does not deliver the airport, are you committed to it? Will you continue to sell us to the Chinese?
Stop putting out the extended statements with a lot of words but no actual crystal clear message. Yes we want change, but you need to display competence before we can take you seriously. So far you guys are coming across like a bunch of females looking for attention – political clout chasers!
Judging by the previous comments it seems it is not felt that they are a real political party.
They seem to be a more Community Outreach Entity, Doing good works within the community .
Its maybe that it is too early to judge though, as until they have their conference and elect their permanent leaders,
they would be unable to agree any policy that the party leaders will then have to live with.
So im not giving up just yet , but they must be realistic and ensure they elect a leader capable and confident of engaging the other
political party leaders in on point rational debate.
Good luck ladies.
OK, now we have the façade. What is behind it?
I wonder if these ladies understand Politics. You do not get to govern a Country with writing nice words to be in the news engaging in PR stunts. Elections will be in the next four years, you ladies need to go down to the trenches to meet people to hear their needs to work with them and finally raise monies for your Party and stay off the spotlight with these PR stunts, action speaks louder than words. I would like to hear the views of The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) on the Chief Justice statement regarding the attack on the Judiciary.
Today, people who aspire to become politicians see politics as a quick and easy avenue to opulence. Instead of trying to empower citizens to better their lives, they(politicians) engage in self aggrandizement.
What Dominica needs at this present juncture is ACTIVISM not more politicians or political parties.
Just like the present DFP, the APP would not be able to field a full slate of candidates for the next general election. The persecution, victimization, ostrasization meted out to many intelligent, educated and patriotic citizens by this Ham and Turkey Retail Enterprise needs activism to quell these ‘atrocities’.
Political activism in the state of Georgia (USA) changed a ruby red state to blue handing the Democrats control of the Senate. We need more selfless citizens not more selfish politicians in order to transform society.
ACTIVISM! ACTIVISM! and more ACTIVISM!
The party says it is strengthened by the people’s :”pride, determination and confidence”. Pride, determination and confidence in whom, in what, in APP?
You all can choose to fool yourselves if you want; it’s your right!! But you won’t fool me cause I will not allow myself to be fooled.
A most transparent attempt to distract from the tasks at hand. Contains more excuses than explanations from a pregnant nun!!
HOTEP!