Agriculture minister urges farmers to apply to World Bank-funded agricultural project

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, Reginald Austrie, urges farmers and fishermen to apply to the recently-launched Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project in order to receive assistance in their agricultural endeavours.
The $25-million World Bank-funded project was officially launched last week.
In an address this week, Austrie advised that an ‘expression of interest’ is needed to access the program.
“This is not where people pass and ask you ‘what you want?’ and ‘what can I give you?’ and ‘how much fertilizer you want?’… You must express exactly what activity you’re involved in, what are your needs, what are your requirements,” he said. “You have to apply to the program for you to benefit from the program.”
The Minister encouraged farmers and fisher-folk to apply for the program “as quickly as possible,” and to “take their livelihood seriously.”
“Make the effort, spare the time. Make a day that you could come and take care of your business; make sure you register, and that you will qualify,” he instructed.
Austrie revealed that extension officers will be deployed in assisting with the completion of the required application forms.
“We will have the extension officers in the various divisions, who will assist you in filling out the application forms. And we’re also hoping that we can employ some people under the World Bank project. We can employ some people, on a short-term basis, who we will deploy at intervals. It would shorten the distance between your farming area and where the agricultural station is,” he explained. “We will seek to deploy staff as conveniently as possible for the benefit of the farmer, [so] that you can take advantage.”
In March 2019, Austrie said that his ministry was faced with challenges in the distribution of over $18 million to Dominican farmers, under a project funded by the World Bank, to assist in the restoration of livelihoods, reduction in nutritional shortages, reduction in mass migration and to ensure food security.
The Minister went on to state that a validation exercise would be put in place to prevent this situation from reoccurring, and that his ministry was compiling a list of farmers who did not obtain any benefits from the programme so they too could receive some assistance.
The the distribution of the World Bank money had been severely criticized by the United Workers’ Party (UWP) which claimed that the manner in which the money was being distributed had “subjected hundreds of bona fide farmers and fishers to blatant injustice.” The UWP accused the government of abusing the 18-million-dollar grant for partisan political purposes, and called the party called on the World Bank “to order a full forensic investigation of the controversial aspects of the programme.”
This time, the Agriculture Minister, has indicated that a proper procedure has been put in place to facilitate participation in the World Bank-funded programme.
Over 4,000 farmers and fisher-folk are expected to receive assistance under this program.
In term of our fishermen (one of which I am proud to be related to) they need to go beyond fiber-glass 18 ft dinghies, ice boxes and outboard motors.
What they need is:
45 ft to 50 ft steel vessels, powered by inboard diesel engines, with on-board refrigeration, crew quarters/galley for four, navigation and fish finding equipment and able to stay at sea for five to seven days.
Nothing less will do.
Copain Austrie, why is the World Bank funding project, when we suppose to have enough in the treasury to take care of those needs? Give the money to another needy nation man!
please correct me if I am wrong but Austrie did not say where the application should be taken to or made. And in the statement he used the words if you qualify which I see as in need of because you are a farmer in need or you are no farmer and only want . This should be used in applying for free housing which as far as I know is not mentioned
Such A RICH COUNTRY WITH GOD BLESSED SOIL,YET OUR FARMERS STRUGGLE TO SELL WHAT THEY PRODUCE,DAMN SHAME ON THIS GOVERNMENT,WHAT WILL THIS SO CALLED LOANS DO FOR THE FARMERS?
Mr Austrie
I hear you loud and clear
”this is not where people pass and ask you what you want”
”and what can I give you” ”and how much fertilizer you want”
are you now disclosing that was the procedure, and that it was totally wrong ? are you implying that now it should be done correctly ? you will try to do this the right way ? I have heard my elders say , ”give an idiot enough rope and he will hang himself ”. you are much older than me , have you heard this before too .
Garcon only time will tell tan .
