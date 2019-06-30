Ahead of electoral reform rally, CCM says proposed legal amendments not necessary for reform

As the staging of what has been dubbed an Election Reform Day rally in Roseau today, draws nearer, president of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Loftus Durand, is reiterating the organization’s commitment to ensure free and fair elections through electoral reform.

Durand told Dominica News Online (DNO) that he failed to see the significance of Prime Minister Skerrit’s decision, as announced in a statement on Thursday, of bringing a joint mission of CARICOM, Commonwealth and OAS experts to Dominica to advise on the implementation of reforms for the introduction of identification cards for the purpose of voting and er ID cards and for the revision of the register of electors.

“The representatives from the different organizations which he said that he spoke to, to be bringing them down here to basically make recommendations as to a way forward for the electoral processes in Dominica, we must note as well, that no details were provided from him as to who he spoke to, who are the representatives in terms of names and further details,” Durand stated. “Now, persons have to, like usual, wait on the prime minister for full details.”

Durand is skeptical as to whether any good can come out of this latest move by the prime minister because, according to him, “it is some of the same organizations that the prime minister is now going back to that have made countless recommendations on how to fix the electoral process in Dominica.”

The CCM president insists that the “identification card for the purpose of voting” that Skerrit mentioned in his statement, must be specifically for voting and not a multi-purpose National ID Card as has been proposed by the government.

“The Dominican people, we need an identification card for voting as he said, but it [is] supposed to be expressly for voting. We need a voters ID card with specifics on there: a pictorial ID because an identification card without a picture is of no value…your name, date of birth, registration number, polling station number and so once this prescribed information is entered on a card, it will guarantee the Dominican people who will be voting in the electoral process, that they are more secure,” Durand explained.

He maintains that the Electoral Office has the legal authority to issue voter ID cards pointing out that according to the law, “the Chief Registering Officer may cause identification cards containing prescribed information to be issued in accordance with the regulations.”

Another area of contention between the government and electoral reform advocates is the proposed amendment to the Registration of Electors Act to authorize the Electoral Commission “to designate the office of any mission or embassy of the State or any other place approved by the Commission as a registration office in order to facilitate persons residing overseas.”

Durand is opposed to this measure because he believes that the the intent of the amendment is to target overseas areas with large Dominican populations and this, he says, will inevitably disenfranchise Dominicans in non-targeted countries.

“We know Dominicans are living all over the world. If you don’t bring that information or give that person that opportunity that’s maybe living in Jerusalem, in China, in Zimbabwe by having an enrollment officer physically come to them where they are…. then what the commission is doing or is seeking to do is to disenfranchise these people themselves,” he posited.

“Everything that is happening in relation to elections [is] supposed to be happening in Dominica.”