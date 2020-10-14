Airport taxi operators frustrated by decline in earnings – Eddie Savarin

Airport taxi operators in Dominica are barely making an income as they did before and that has resulted in frustration for many who form part of that industry.

That’s according to newly elected President of the Airport Taxi Operators of Dominica, Edmund Savarin.

For the past months since the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Dominica, taxi operators have been facing many challenges.

“The taxi business is not like how it used to before. Airport Taxi operators are barely making any money right now,” Savarin complained. “We work on a turn system at the airport, we have to go to the airport sometimes every day, five days a week, before somebody can maybe get a turn in terms of the cost of fuel as opposed to what you earn when you do get a business, is like best you do not do it.”

He continued, “But with that level of frustration that’s out there, fellas [airport taxi operators] are still trying to see how best they can keep their minds at peace by doing some work.”

He blames members of the public who he says insist on disregarding Ministry of Health protocols and going to the airport to pick up passengers for the decline in business for taxi operators.

“Because Tom, Dick and Harry still come to the airport to pick up people, it still happens and that is something that needs to be dealt with,” Savarin argued. “You are not certified, you can’t go inside of the airport.”