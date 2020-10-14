Airport taxi operators frustrated by decline in earnings – Eddie Savarin

Airport taxi operators in Dominica are barely making an income as they did before and that has resulted in frustration for many who form part of that industry.
That’s according to newly elected President of the Airport Taxi Operators of Dominica, Edmund Savarin.
For the past months since the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Dominica, taxi operators have been facing many challenges.
“The taxi business is not like how it used to before. Airport Taxi operators are barely making any money right now,” Savarin complained. “We work on a turn system at the airport, we have to go to the airport sometimes every day, five days a week, before somebody can maybe get a turn in terms of the cost of fuel as opposed to what you earn when you do get a business, is like best you do not do it.”
He continued, “But with that level of frustration that’s out there, fellas [airport taxi operators] are still trying to see how best they can keep their minds at peace by doing some work.”
He blames members of the public who he says insist on disregarding Ministry of Health protocols and going to the airport to pick up passengers for the decline in business for taxi operators.
“Because Tom, Dick and Harry still come to the airport to pick up people, it still happens and that is something that needs to be dealt with,” Savarin argued. “You are not certified, you can’t go inside of the airport.”
Really…..why should I have to pay for a taxi when my husband lives 5 minutes away from the wirport and owns a vehicle? I will be wheeling my luggage outside of the airport, then.
Well there is a time for everything under this sun. There will be times of plentiful and a time of scarcity, Nothing remains the same. So hang in there your time of great harvest is at hand.
Savarin, why don’t you ask YOUR government to order everybody in DA to sell their cars so that they have to use your service as well as that of your fellow bus drivers. That way you all make some real money. Never in my lives have I seen anything more corrupt and greedy than Dominica bus/taxi drivers. For years they have been fleecing their passenger and in return they give them uncomfortable rides in vehicles that are mainly unsafe. Some of their tires are bolder than F1 tires. But who regulates them or who polices them??? Not Skerrits armed forces that’s for sure. He doesn’t want to loose a single vote.
But wait nuh Edie allyou fellas not easy,,,
Is people dat tell allyou to go into service industry nuh???
Soh much land Dominica have to grow food???
Garçan go grow something yeah for people to eat instead of staying dere and complain about people coming to the airport and pick up their people!!!
You must be Mad man Eddie!!!
So what allyou will do when technology hit DA and people start doing the Ride Sharing concept like every other industrialized metropolis is doing,,,
GO grow some Food garçan and stop already!!!
DNO maybe you make that roro due to the kind of headline you posted. Perhaps you need to be more objective with your news report.
Perhaps too, persons are not reading properly?
Mr. Dogs
I consider answering you, a waste of time.
This is the man who would go to the Airport with his family and just buy a ticket for a spontaneous trip. It was good then, he thought it was good for everyone. Now he is grappling with the effects of Covid, he suddenly feels the usual pain of the ordinary man. Eddie, stop putting blame on the wrong people and probably you will get some sympathy. When you were swimming in oil, you never thought some people didn’t have a jill of oil. You and all the taxi drivers go on a protest, let us see what will happen to you. Good luck!!!
That is all you do? Judge people and think what u see is a figmentation of your mind. It would seem that loans are not given anymore. Once you all see an entrepreneur, you always figure is someone who gave them. Worse if you see them support a particular party. NCCU, NBD, SCOTIA/REPUBLIC is for all of you. Go start work & stop get envious of persons. Most times, it is a loan that they took.
I know too well for I do have a loan. Instead of looking at others & what they have, I have to work to pay the financial institution monthly. I cannot afford to be hating, wasting time, looking at others what they have to judge, & lie about them; saying things without proof or cannot prove.
Hey grow up all of you. Work is honorable. Again many do not follow protocol. There were training & there are certified taxi persons etc. who know how to handle & take the necessary precaution. If I have anyone coming from a high-risk country, I ain’t going ,I call a certified taxi. Stop give on…
Eddie please talk to uncle President Charles Savarin and tell him that you would like the PM to hand over the money that the World Bank gave him for the support of the hospitality industry, especially taxi drivers, affected by the pandemic! Where were you when the bus drivers were raising the same concerns? There is strengths in numbers, form alliances with other affected workers and make demands on your Government. We have money to build mansions and pay exorbitant rent for your PM so there is money in the coffers, go get yours! You cannot ban poor citizens from saving money by dropping off and collecting their love ones at the airport. A little power and authority does drive you Dominicans to madness!
Yes Charlo is his uncle.
Don’t blame the man for that. You choose your friends but not your family.
Get your name. I am the original “The Truth Be Told”.
Don’t try to mimic me.
Stop take others to try and gain points.
The Truth Be Told
Tourism is NOT sustainable. Learnt that in primary school
You can take your business elsewhere. Drive taxi around roseau, to and from the hospital, roseau to mahaut when busses are not available…..all for reasonable prices. If not find something else to do.
When I arrived in Dominica in 2013, I had my dad, two sisters, my brother, three nephews–one was the driver, and a cousin–that was 8 of my people waiting to take home, to go all the way to Giraudel.
Our trip was full of lively conversations, with laughter. I will always remember that trip; one that would be so different if I was in a taxi with a driver I do not know. Me Savrin where is your heart?
In January I started to counts the months into December when I would be in Dominica with my people. It is now October and there is no sign that I will make it, because of those rules. I almost decided not to go home for that reason
There is definitely, many people, like me, all through the year, who chose or have chosen not to go home because of those rules. You seem to forget that the airport was closed. That is the problem affecting your business, not family members picking up their people.
He is a laborite. thats how they think. Only of themselves. to hell with everyone else, once they getting what they want.
It is not about your family picking you up. Elizabeth at this time there is COVID-19 and protocols are set. He has a certified taxi. Trained persons with certain standards to be met to pick up passengers coming from overseas especially hot spots.
Elizabeth do not compare now to back then. I have my own vehicle and if someone would come down now, I will not repeat will not go to the airport to pick them up. There are protocols in place, swabbing etc, quarantine centres etc. What I will do is bring them as much stuff as possible to them at the Government quarantine. An mind you Elizabeth, you cannot see them. You have to follow the drop off rules.
All this is to curb the spread of the virus.
So it was unfair to Mr. Savarin to talk about back then. Now is a different dispensation with COVID. If you intend to come down, you will definitely have to follow the protocols.
All the others stop bash the man. Always listen before u make comments whilst making everything…
@The Truth Be Told, I believe that it is you who did not read my comment before you respond to it. I clearly understood what the news article said, or else I would leave alone
Pertaining to people picking up their own from the airport, it is a practice that is everywhere in this World; back then or this year it would be the same for me.
Mr. Savrin’s problem is linked to Corvid-19; those who pick up their people from their airport have nothing to do with it, in that according to him, his problem did not arise before that sickness.
Besides the airport has been closed throughout the year, people who arrive at the airport now, go straight to quarantine, by whatever means– so why he is linking people picking up their own from the airport with his problem.
Toronto has its own airport taxis, but people are still dropping the people to the airport and picking them up the same way; so how can this be the problem with taxi drivers in Dominica?
Most if not all Taxi drivers on that slave plantation mentality island are illiterate, ignorant fools, and this one makes it evidently clear! Is the rogue occupying the white house across from fort young his relative He failed to put blame on the oneman rogue regime for not giving a stimulus package, but will blame legitimate people of the Island for picking up their friends and relatives! He loves his oneman rogue regime so much that the dictatorial tendencies is rubbing on him! All those who can should continue picking up their people and leave this man to go grovel at the red clinic!!!
As for you Kalinago Justice, when will u stop making everything political?
That is bad u know, you will just become bitter, bitter, bitter.
Time to get better, better, better, love, love, compassion, etc. Stop hurting yourself. look for good things to dwell on. The good book says so in
All I am saying let the certified people do their work. Taxi men, Policemen, Nurses, and other health personnel. Kalinago we are in this together. We need to stop the spread of the virus.
Stop the politics.
Finally Phillipians 4: 8 states “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable–if anything is excellent or praiseworthy-think about such things”.
Another version 4 u -“And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of…
The only certified people I know are patients of Dr. Benjamin and that is the truth.
What does certified taxi mean, these guys don’t even have a meter to tel you the fare. Are they specially inspected by police when they go for their road tax check up. This is all a con by that champ fellow running our tourist association wanting to tell us not to use not authorised operators or hotels. Can he guarantee that authorised operators are Covid free.
Eddy, if you want a monopoly on airport passenger transport maybe you could start with government to let you drive all their people, including guests to and from the airport. I know you are desperate, like many others of us but please Eddy, think before you speak. This kind of thinking does not get you a lot of sympathy man.
My grandfather old old and he der planting dasheen to make money. When the dasheen not selling he making karnel. When it doh have karnel he raising pigs. You young, strong and fat like a losh. Go and find work to do!
@Eddie Savarin, you are not leaving in the same world as the rest of us to come out with such diabolical statements like that, as if you didn’t know Covid-19 has crippled the whole world no work no money no travels we all under pressure please stop your nonsense talking and take it on the chin like the rest of us.
admin. why my post about the taxi service at airport deleted?
ADMIN: Your comment was not deleted it was in queue to be moderated. Comments are typically moderated within 24 hours with the possible exception of holidays and weekends.
a joke that man? the members of the public comming and pick up there people . you want them to leave there own people to pay the exorbitant prices that you guys charge? you think is everyone that have money man. boy pack urself somewhere and let people go airport and pick up there people. when times was good and u all was raking it in u all never complained then
I truly feel the pain of all the Caribbean islands. While I applaud Dominica’s travel protocol, we are all going to have to find a way to live with this virus. The islands must find the balance of an approach aimed at Saving Lives and Saving Livelihoods.
This is laughable. Is he really blaming the public for taxi drivers not getting customers?
Mr. Savarin, I know it’s a tough situation. But, you should put the blame where it belongs, China.If China was part of the civilised nations.It would not spread this virus to the length and breadth of the universe. Even little Dominica falls victim to this plague.
The W.H.O colluded with China. Why didn’t China come clear and inform us from the beginning, of this plague.?
It makes political sense for oppositions to blame the party in office.But we know its politics
If China was a good neighbor, the world would not be sucking salt.
@JohnCharles, you biggin to sound like that clown in the White House making false accusations without any facts China should sue you for doing the same!!!
But you come out. You even want to prevent people from coming to the airport too.
I do not want to prevent people from coming to the airport, it’s about the protocols and guidelines, protect self to protecting, to protecting us all
COME OUT THERE my brother! You just say you dont want people coming in. “Because Tom, Dick and Harry still come to the airport to pick up people, it still happens and that is something that needs to be dealt with,” Savarin argued. “You are not certified, you can’t go inside of the airport.”
Eddie u are right. It is not about preventing people from coming into the airport, it is the protocol to be followed to curb the spread.
We all know what happened when one man was sent to his home and told to quarantine – that was the highest number for us. Why go to the airport at this time of COVID. it is not normal. Let the certified people do their work.
Look at the public. Not all are complying. Scenario – You come collect your family who cannot come home directly or even see what happened in the SE village. You come for them, they cannot come home, so what just to take them to the COVID centre or Hotel? You can but you have to do the protocol thing before you give another person a ride and you are part of the spreading.
We are in a new normal. Ideally, we want to go collect our relatives, but not now because of this COVID. We need to understand that the protocols are to protect them and us as well.
We really need to look at things onesided and think of others.
But you seem to be more crying about the lack of revenue stream than protocols and policies….
It’s the usual thing, the insatiable greed of these people. MONEY, MONEY, MONEY…
The hospitality sector is one that has been most adversely affected by the onset of the Coronavirus. This problem is not peculiar to Dominica . For the foreseeable future life is going to be challenging for those who work in this industry. Tourist and visitor arrivals will remain relatively anemic as the airline, cruise industries, plus the global economic conditions are steadily deteriorating.
I’m usually an optimist for I see the proverbial glass as half full rather than half empty. But, for at least the next two years, I predict excruciating pain and suffering. Why such a prediction from an optimist? There is no vaccine for Covid 19. The biggest economies namely the US, UK, India, Brazil and many others are struggling mightily to control the spread of this deadly virus. These countries economies are bleeding jobs. When these countries sneeze we get the cold/flu.
It will be a Herculean task to get the global economy back on track.
Ibo France
Congratulations!
Nice piece and I agree with you. Thumbs up!
Looking for other pieces like this so I can thumbs up!
So Tom, Dick and Harry should not be allowed to pick up their friends and relatives from the airport? You must be kicking, Pal. Once upon a time these friends and relatives used your services until they were charged ridiculous fares. All you blame your greedy selves! Karma is a bi…, isn’t it? I’ve got not sympathy for you lot.
Maybe all you should talk to all you pm about there covid rules I just come to da three to four times a year and take my taxi there is no way I’m coming to da to test negative and go in there dirty quarantine place plus my taxi I use to take bus always clean and nice for me to go in government dirty transport and say is quarantine I sympathize with you all protest
The way I se it is taxi driving is a very lazy type of work even though they drive up and down every day there should be time fore them to take a day off. And do something for their self make a garden open a shop a little stall by the road sell something (not drugs) have a back up plan for when things are not going well don’t just sit there and wait for a fare. This cannot feed your family pay for your bills and money for wet days. After taxi what are you going to live on.
People pick up the family and friends at airports all over the world, so what you trying to say is only taxis operators that should pick up and drop off people at the airport?
Why is just members of the public going to the airport to pick up their relatives you are blaming for the reason that you all are facing?
Did you get a stimulus package? What kind? When? How much? What conditions were attached to it?
Don’t you feel that the package would have eased of your pain and keep you afloat?
Why is your government not taking a leaf from Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua etc…..? Taxi drivers are still making normal profit….!
The crux of the matter is your government don’t care a “darn” about you all. You know it, say it!!!!;
My opinion about this is do not blame people who go to the airport to pick up or drop family members or friends for lack of business. There are two reasons for this. First there should be restrictions on entering and then there is the fact that people do not travel because of government regulations plus the cost after arrival
“Because Tom, Dick, and Harry still come to the airport to pick up people, it still happens and that is something that needs to be dealt with,” So is my fault you chose your profession? You already hike up the prices and saying is because of covid and you still want to hold a monopoly on who goes into the airport to pick up people? Stop crying like a child and grapple with the rest of us eh. Don’t feel sorry for people like this, he is an opportunist, he seeing a way to hold down a side and he wants to take it, you taxi drivers want to overcharge people for Lil ride and u still want to come and ask for our FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF CHOICE to be taken away from us so u can get rich? gasa move der.
Eddie is the biggest laborite and skerrit brown noser. Let his go and cry to his master. Whose fault? What he want skerrit to do for him? He want the PM to stop people from picking up their guest and friends and family from the airport? So only taxi drivers can bring them home? Something has to be done about it? Boy eddie come out there eh. Passengers not certified either but they can go inside the airport. You dont know whether i picking up or travelling myself, that not your business what i doing in the area. Your job is to drive a taxi when people need one. Know your place.
the government can pay qualified taxi drivers to transport people, to the quarantine building on porstsmout…thats a form of helping the drivers to make some money
John, there are those who do and get paid by Government. I’m not saying that persons shouldn’t or can’t come to collect their friends and or relatives from the airport; but rather, when you do so, the guidelines given and the protocols has to be maintained and followed. People who have NOT been trained come to do so. Casing point; let’s say you drive all the way from Grand Bay to the airport to collect a family/friend. The person is sent to quarantine, you won’t be able to pickup that person, point #2, you come to collect the person with other friends/family members, they are given guidelines to be SELF QUARANTINED at home and you all drive from the airport back to Grand Bay, stopping off at every bar along the way, meeting nd greeting all who you see along the way, dropping off stuff brought in for for other friends and or family, then 3 to 7 days down the line God forbids, the individual starts showing symptoms of COVID-!9, how are you going to feel about it? PRECAUSIONS
If that is your argument, then you face the same level of risk, don’t you? Or did you have access to a covid vaccine that we don’t know about? Lol. Traveling is costly, so let people breathe gasa.
All you always know how to cry and pout all you pucker lips used for kiss the behind of politiciana but all you always careful in ensuring the blame is placed furthest from the relevant persons in fear all you offen behinds that are being kissed.
This guy need to learn a trade. Driving is not an occupation It is a part time hubby when someone ask you what is your occupation you could be a farmer carpenter body man and so on you wet to school graduate then your first job is driving what is your skills you have zero. So please don’t try to put your self on the line like you are a expert that have a solution in solving problem. Use your free time to learn a trade that you can make some extra money before your family live you because you cannot support them.
Dear sir we do understand your frustrations, sorry to say you are not alone, this pandemic could be around for the next five to eight years, try making some adaptations, maybe a garden raise some chicken goat sheep, it’s not likely that tourism or inter island travel will rebound anytime soon. If you are owing on your car try forming a committee go and sit down with your loan officer at the bank see if they can lower your payment. Just so you know there’s no system in place that can bail out taxi cab. Try to help yourself don’t depend on anyone,the whole world is affected and it will some time before any recovery will be in site. I wish you luck in your endeavor but don’t give up, keep striving.
I have seen people haul their luggage all the way to the gate boss to meet their personal ride home. You’ll certify them outside on the public road too? Say it as it is garcon..! It’s now alone, “Tom, Dick and Harry..” been coming to the airport to pick up their OWN people? Bigman I’ve known you for years and you arrogance still permeates your entire being..!
Sorry but this is tradition from the day people started traveling friends and family always wish to say a final good bye . And this is the way they drop of family and friends. On their return pick them up because they are so happy to see them. every airport in the world allow this they have a drop off area why would you like to stop this, We all know that things are hard after covid we just have to live wit it because it not for ever. you sound like you want that the only vehicles to enter the airport is taxies
This man is ridiculous. Because he’s complaining to the government and public because of having no demand for his services.
If your business is suffering, simply think, brainstorm and diversify a new business venture.
You shouldn’t complain to government and the public.
We live in a global pandemic, people are not traveling for the main reason of exposure to COVID19.
My brother, think before you go public and make complains in that regard.