Alfred says she’s the change that the Castle Bruce constituency needs

Octavia “Teacher Bonnie” Alfred is confident that she will win the Castle Bruce Constituency seat for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in the next general election.

“I am going to win this election with you and for you, Castle Bruce. I am going to win because of my plans, the Labour Party plans for the community. I am going to win because the Dominica Labour Party is a superior organization; Labour has proven we can handle any crisis,” Alfred told supporters during her launch at Castle Bruce on Sunday, May 19, 2019. “I am going to win because our leader, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, has the capacity to lead. I am going to win because you gave me to the Dominica Labour Party, because you trust me, and you know me, because I have always been there with you.”

She continued, “I am going to win because over the years, we have worked together and gotten exceptional results. I am going to win because I am the best person to lead Castle Bruce at this time. I am going to win because the country is at a critical point in its development and we cannot put it in the hands of people who cannot even be a good opposition.”

Both the DLP and the UWP are promoting change as part of their platforms for the general election. The 19-year old Skerrit-led DLP administration, in February this year, announced a DLP slate with thirteen new candidates who the prime minister described as the “fresh faces of change in Dominican politics.” Lennox Linton, who became UWP leader in 2013, is promoting his UWP Team Dominica as the only “real change” option.

The DLP’s Alfred says she is the change that the Castle Bruce constituency needs at this time.

“I am going to win because I know the people of Castle Bruce. The Castle Bruce constituency, like those all around Dominica, wants the work they see around them to continue and they will vote for me because I represent the Dominica Labour Party, the only party who has a serious vision to improve the lives of all families in Dominica,” she declared.

“Teacher Bonnie” as Alfred is called, also expressed confidence in her leader, Prime Minister Skerrit describing him as having the “true mark of a leader” who has the willingness to stick with a bold course of action and a unique development road map. She said that in the era of hyper competition and non-stop disruption, attacks and criticism, “honourable Roosevelt Skerrit stands for Dominica and Dominicans”.

As her contribution to the DLP’s development road map with specific regard to the Castle Bruce constituency, Alfred said she will continue to build infrastructure and increase enterprise and economic activities in the constituency. She said she also intends to continue to build values such as tolerance, compassion, pride, respect for democracy and taking ownership for community activities, programmes and projects.

“I will be accountable, approachable and accessible,” she promised.

Parliamentary representative for the Castle Bruce Constituency, Johnson Drigo, who has been replaced by Alfred as the DLP candidate, described her as honest, very generous and a listener.

Chairperson of the Castle Bruce Village Council, Angelica Gasper also expressed her support for Alfred, stating “one good representative deserves another good one,” in apparent reference to former candidate Drigo,

To those who say that Alfred is too churchy and polite to be a politician, the new Labour candidate responded with a question, “Is it a weakness for a political candidate to listen, to care, to love, to share, to be honest and serve well? I may be churchy, polite and holy; I may be sensitive, considerate and honest; I may be caring, but my friends, you know, I know how to fight for the rights and priorities we hold so dear in ensuring that all our families are comfortable”.

Alfred, who is originally from the village of Good Hope, will face fellow educator Ernie Lawrence-Jno Finn, also from Good Hope, whenever the election which is constitutionally due in May 2020, is called.