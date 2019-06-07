All Saints School of Medicine receives ACCM accreditation

The All Saints University School of Medicine (ASUSM) can now boast that it is the only accredited Medical University on Island.

On Saturday June 1st during the universities 37th White Coat ceremony, Professor Dr. Basil Fadipe commented that the school is now accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Colleges of Medicine (ACCM).

“This stands as good news to our school because this is a journey we have embarked upon over 12 years but now that we have come to realize that finally our school has received accreditation,” Dr. Fadipe stated.

He added, “It means so much to our school in the sense that, the progress of our school will now become rapid; our students will become better for it and those who would have wanted to apply to our school to study but because of the non accreditation status are hesitant, now can confidently apply to All Saints. The accreditation has come at a good time and faculty, students and staff are very happy that the ACCM has accredited us.”

When asked about the fact that the departure of Ross University means that the university is the only accredited medical school on island he remarked. “ We are happy at the fact that now we can say that ASUSM is the ONLY accredited university in Dominica..the support of government and people of Dominica as well as students and staff has made this journey a positive one”

He urged prospective students from across the world to apply to ASUSM Dominica and revealed that the school has plans to grow and train doctors and contribute to healthcare in the Caribbean.

Dr Fadipe said that the university is expecting the Dominica Medical Board to bestow accreditation status to them in the near future.