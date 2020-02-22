All set for 2020 Calypso Finals tonight

Former Calypso Monarch, Tasha ‘Tasha P” Peltier is to set the ball rolling in the much-anticipated Calypso Finals competition scheduled for later today at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Next in line is De Webb, followed by Karessah, Jaydee, Bobb, De Hunter, De Healer, Observer, nine-time calypso King Dice and finally, newcomer, St Lucian, Fitzroy ‘Bingo’ Leon.

President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Davidson ‘Observer’ Victor has called on Dominicans to ensure that calypso, as an integral part of Dominica’s culture, remains part of the island’s landscape.

“The other music genres, they are nice; you can have a very good time on them but calypso takes time off to address the real hard issues pertaining to governance and also pertaining to other social ills that goes on within the society,” he said. “This is an art form we should never ever allow calypso not to be part of the landscape of Dominica, because calypso is a very integral part of the cultural aspect which really highlight a lot of the things a lot of people would like to say individually, but cannot say it.”

He said the fact that calypso provides calypsonians, one at a time, with a very valuable platform to be able to highlight something that impacts “so many people in just one song” and “we never allow us to lose that,” Victor stated.

Guest artists are reigning Road March King, Sour Sour, Inciter, Jamma B, Lady S, Tronada, a band from Grenada band called “Grenadian Invasion” and reigning Junior Calypso Monarch, Malik “De Examiner” Darroux.

The judging panel includes Chief Judge, Marlon Marie, Al Monelle, Nadine Riviere, Rena Stephens, Evelina Baptiste, Reginald Lafleur, Roland Royer, and Daniel Seraphine. The two reserve judges are Eustace Thomas and Davidson Lloyd.

Tickets cost $80 standing and sitting $125.

Tickets are available at Bull’s Eye Pharmacy in Goodwill, J&P Pharmacy in Roseau, Fone Shack in Portsmouth and the Dominica Calypso Association (Calypso House) in Bathe Estate.

The show begins at 8:30 pm and will be carried live on Comesee TV and Vibean TV.