Almost 2000 booster vaccines administered as of January 11, 2022 – CMO Johnson

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson has revealed that as of January 11th 2022 a total of 1991 Covid-19 booster vaccines have been administered in Dominica.

He was addressing a press briefing held this week.

On December 20th, 2021 booster vaccination was introduced in Dominica and consists of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the Sinopharm, all 3 of which are available in Dominica.

“The following priority groups have been identified and approved by the cabinet of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said. “Persons 65 years and older, you are eligible, 18 years and older who live in long-term caring settings, 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions, 18 years and older who work or live in high risk settings. All of these priority groups are eligible for booster 6 months after their second dose.”

Dr. Johnson continued, “For us in Dominica we need to ramp-up our vaccination coverage to allow for greater normalization of the society and economic activity.”

He warns that not taking the vaccine is not the better option.

“Even after getting vaccinated you need to continue to take precaution to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your loved ones,” he advised. “We need to take the vaccine and continue the proven health protocols in the face of the Omicron which is spreading wildly all over the world.”

He said although Dominica has not confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant it is found in 14 countries in the Caribbean.

“So for us in Dominica we know it is just a matter of time,” Dr. Johnson remarked.

He urged citizens to play their part and urged those who are eligible to “please get vaccinated and to continue to adhere to the health protocols.”

Meantime, he said that the digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate is at an advanced stage and it is expected that it will be launched soon.