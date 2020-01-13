Alpha Centre receives financial donation from President’s Charities Foundation

The Alpha Centre has benefited from a $3, 500 monetary contribution from the President’s Charities Foundation.

President His Excellency Charles Savarin presented a cheque to outgoing Chairperson of the Alpha Centre, Claudia Bellot, at a ceremony held at the Centre in Goodwill on Friday.

The President normally visits the Centre in December during the Christmas visits. However, according to His Excellency, there were peculiar things happening in Dominica, as a result the visit had to be postponed to a later date.

Savarin said during an address at the ceremony said the President’s Charities Foundation is happy to visit the Alpha Centre to make a small presentation to assist in the tremendous work that they have been doing.

He said he is pleased with the additional programmes the Centre is engaged in which include workshops and agriculture.

“I am particularly happy for the progress you are making in the agriculture programme,” he stated. “I think backyard gardening is something we should all [have], not just our institutions, our schools, but at our homes.”

Savarin continued, “You don’t need an estate; you don’t need acres of land…”

He believes that everyone deserves an opportunity to learn, “and I think that everybody can learn.”

“If a day passes and you have not learnt something it is a day wasted,” Savarin remarked.

He went on to say that each person has something that they can contribute to society.

“I am happy for the work the Alpha Centre is doing to identify the special skills which you have and to seek to reinforce them and develop them so that these skills developed can then, in turn, assist you in living a full and independent life,” he noted.

The President also presented activity books to the students of the Alpha Centre.