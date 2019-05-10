Ambassador Gregoire questions need for electoral reform in Dominica

Dominica’s Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM, His Excellency Felix Gregoire has advised the public to avoid getting carried away by electoral reform.

He said generally, elections in Dominica are known to be peaceful and free.

“I would like to advise that we do not get carried away by electoral reform,” he said. “I share that opinion because of my extensive involvement in the electoral process from 1980.”

Gregoire added that given his experience with process, he believes that it has served Dominica.

“It is the same electoral process that brought the Freedom Party into power in 1980, the United Workers Party in 1995, the coalition government into power in 2000 and the Labour Party into power in 2004, 2009 and 2014,” he argued.

According to him, after each general election, the Chief Elections Officer submits a report to the government and makes recommendation for improvement.

“The present government has attempted to implement recommendations made, especially regarding the use of identification cards for voting to enhance the existing laws,” he stated, adding that the the government has cataloged its efforts to have draft laws passed in parliament, “and all Dominicans are aware of the opposition towards these efforts.”

He went on to say that when no political party is responsible for the delays experienced in the reform process, “one has to question the source of that information and the intention of those making such false statements.”

Gregoire further stated that “every sober” person in Dominica knows what has to be done to remove the names of dead persons on the list of electors.

“The elections laws are very clear on this matter and the fact that the soldiers of electoral reform are not doing what is necessary in that regard, begs the question as to whether they are serious or are just interested in having a dead horse to flog, ” he said.

Gregoire explained that he had read a copy of the document entitled ‘Interim Report on the Electoral Reform Effort’ by the group comprising of leaders of church, business and civil society.

“The copy I have read is not signed and I have not been able to find a signed copy, so I will reserve my comment on that report in the public domain until I have found a signed copy,” he explained.

He said meanwhile, as political parties prepare themselves for the next general elections, “I trust that we as law abiding citizens we will conduct ourselves in a manner that will preserve the peace in our beloved country.”

While Gregoire insists on the freeness of previous elections, in his statement, he does not mention the issue of fairness which is at the core of ongoing advocacy for electoral reform in Dominica.

Ambassador to the OAS and DLP’s campaign manager, Vince Henderson said recently that there was no need for electoral reform in Dominica pointing out that all observer missions to Dominica during previous elections have reported that elections were free and fair. Henderson was taken to task by the UWP parliamentary opposition and Concerned Citizens Movement, both advocates for electoral reform, for misrepresenting the findings of the Observer Missions.

The report of a mission from the Commonwealth Secretariat which observed the 2014 general election Dominica, concludes that while the election was free for entry and the casting of the ballot, “the election was not necessarily fair, due to: the lack of balance, and in some cases lack of professionalism of the media; the absence of campaign finance regulations and the resultant lack of transparency on financing, coupled with the exponentially increased expense associated with campaigning.”