American Airlines to increase connections to 42 cities in North America with new direct flight from Miami in December

With the announcement of its new direct flight between Miami and Dominica commencing on December 8th, 2021, American Airlines will be the first airline to operate commercial jet service from the US mainland to Dominica; and American Airlines continues to increase its network and services to Dominica with connections to 42 cities in North America and US territories.

The new service will operate two weekly flights between Dominica and Miami on Wednesdays and

Saturdays with connectivity from 42 cities in North America, creating greater choice of flights for customers.

These 42 cities can now connect to Dominica via Miami on American Airlines for same day travel in both

directions in comfort. The airline will deploy an Embraer 175 jet on the route, which features business class, main cabin extra and main cabin seating.

Director of Tourism, Mr. Colin Piper stated that the North American market is an important market for

Dominica’s tourism and the new direct flight and connections will eliminate a barrier for some and aid in the rebound of travel to Dominica and to the economic activity of the tourism industry.

Travelers are encouraged to go to AA.com or to their travel agents to book their flights.

NO IATA CODE CITY

1 ATL Atlanta

2 AUS Austin

3 BDL Hartford

4 BHM Birmingham

5 BNA Nashville

6 BWI Baltimore

7 CLE Cleveland

8 CLT Charlotte-Douglas

9 CMH Columbus

10 DCA Washington-National

11 DFW Dallas/Fort Worth

12 DEN Denver

13 GNV Gainesville

14 GSO Greensboro

15 GSP Greenville/Spartanburg

16 IAH Houston-Intercontinental

17 IND Indianapolis

18 JAX Jacksonville

19 JFK New York-JFK

20 LAX Los Angeles

21 LGA New York-La Guardia

22 MCI Kansas City

23 MCO Orlando

24 MEM Memphis

25 MSY New Orleans

26 OKC Oklahoma City

27 ORD Chicago

28 ORF Norfolk

29 PHL Philadelphia

30 PIT Pittsburgh

31 PNS Pensacola

32 RDU Raleigh/Durham

33 RIC Richmond

34 SAL San Salvador

35 SAT San Antonio

36 SAV Savannah

37 SDF Louisville

38 SJU San Juan

39 STL St. Louis

40 TPA Tampa

41 TYS Knoxville

42 YYZ Toronto