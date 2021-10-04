American Airlines to increase connections to 42 cities in North America with new direct flight from Miami in December

With the announcement of its new direct flight between Miami and Dominica commencing on December 8th, 2021, American Airlines will be the first airline to operate commercial jet service from the US mainland to Dominica; and American Airlines continues to increase its network and services to Dominica with connections to 42 cities in North America and US territories.
The new service will operate two weekly flights between Dominica and Miami on Wednesdays and
Saturdays with connectivity from 42 cities in North America, creating greater choice of flights for customers.
These 42 cities can now connect to Dominica via Miami on American Airlines for same day travel in both
directions in comfort. The airline will deploy an Embraer 175 jet on the route, which features business class, main cabin extra and main cabin seating.
Director of Tourism, Mr. Colin Piper stated that the North American market is an important market for
Dominica’s tourism and the new direct flight and connections will eliminate a barrier for some and aid in the rebound of travel to Dominica and to the economic activity of the tourism industry.
Travelers are encouraged to go to AA.com or to their travel agents to book their flights.
NO IATA CODE CITY
1 ATL Atlanta
2 AUS Austin
3 BDL Hartford
4 BHM Birmingham
5 BNA Nashville
6 BWI Baltimore
7 CLE Cleveland
8 CLT Charlotte-Douglas
9 CMH Columbus
10 DCA Washington-National
11 DFW Dallas/Fort Worth
12 DEN Denver
13 GNV Gainesville
14 GSO Greensboro
15 GSP Greenville/Spartanburg
16 IAH Houston-Intercontinental
17 IND Indianapolis
18 JAX Jacksonville
19 JFK New York-JFK
20 LAX Los Angeles
21 LGA New York-La Guardia
22 MCI Kansas City
23 MCO Orlando
24 MEM Memphis
25 MSY New Orleans
26 OKC Oklahoma City
27 ORD Chicago
28 ORF Norfolk
29 PHL Philadelphia
30 PIT Pittsburgh
31 PNS Pensacola
32 RDU Raleigh/Durham
33 RIC Richmond
34 SAL San Salvador
35 SAT San Antonio
36 SAV Savannah
37 SDF Louisville
38 SJU San Juan
39 STL St. Louis
40 TPA Tampa
41 TYS Knoxville
42 YYZ Toronto
A long airstrip is important incase they have to abort the takeoff just incase and it have happened several times before in Antigua so we do need a little extra length
Why is yours truly destroying beautiful prime land to build a new runway when jet passenger aircraft can already land at the current main airport? That is a waste of money that should be used for a modernize and upgrade to the current terminal and diversion of the river or a dam constructed for control of flooding. The resulting lake could be used for hydroelectric power. Who is going to make money off the construction of the new runway and airport? Yours truly? Dominica is running out of prime beautiful land. The new airport should be put to a national vote since the people will be the ones paying and it is their land ? Or will they be conned as usual.
I agree with you Mr.Eagle,when Skerrit was extending the runway at DC airport,UWP through ANGELO ALLEYNE told the world that the Venezuelans were building a MILITARY BASE for FIGHTER JETS.Now these hypocrites,double tongue,sons of Satan are now making a 360° turn.WICKED.
flight needs to be earlier to be effective
exactly by the time you reach it’s night, much less if you have to catch another flight to another state
Totally agree. They should adopt the seaborne strategy. Arrive later, overnight in Dominica and leave early the next morning. Based on the advertised schedule seaborne or winair is a better option for outgoing flights to get same-day connections to final destination outside of Miami.
I just looked at flying January 12th to January 26th. From Toronto to Dominica, about 600 usd return. This is VERY cost effective, no over night in Barbados as well. We often pay $220 each way for barbados to Dominica, that is on top of the flight to Barbados. So don’t know what the complaining is about. I tell you first hand flying to Dominica as it stands is a HUGE reason people don’t go to Dominica.
The only question I have is who will be on the American airline flight with PM Skerrit. Wil it be Mano Nathan and the Lawrence briefcase layer? Or will they bring Mano first so he can baygayay to them and give the names of all qualified passengers to fly first class?
I can for see an disguised foreign agent buying Skerrit a first class ticket on American airline, and he will be left stranded looking for a bank that doesn’t exist, like they did to a former finance minister that served in Skerrit cabinet. Trust me American airline will be the vehicle
Good move! But at the same time it might very well be a trap fish net or a trap. Surprisingly I have not heard PM Skerrit on such great accomplishment. Is he happy about it or not since it is an American company and I I know he is not too happy with American presence here.
Dominica is known to be a washing machine through the cbi program, and getting money down has been very challenging for the authorities. Now with a direct flight from the US it will be much easier to bring dirty laundry in and, it will be much easier for the US to catch some Big Fish. Could it be a blessing in disguise?
Success will depend on cost vs efficiency. Texas to Dominica is $1692 RT on American vs $700 USD RT (US carrier to Puerto Rico), (Air Antilles Puerto Rico to Dominica). How many can afford $1692 RT per person… cheaper to fly to China than Dominica
😂@ Roseau river you are absolutely correct I just try the cheapest fare with only one stop via Miami they quote me $2,639.00 per person and me and family $10,364.91. That’s are lot of money.
Great and much advantage to Dominica and its Diaspora citizens and tourism an advance long awaited
This would NEVER happen under UWP with Linton as leader with IBO,Views,Jonathan,Francisco-DOGS and % as advisers.
Airlines will fly to a destination if it pays them. It is very likely that the Dominican government is paying a subvention for this route, most likely a seasonal one.
@ little kid, You so blind that you not even thinking if the US didn’t set a trap for those laundry machine owners in Dominica. Don’t you find it strange that AA never had a direct flight to Dominica when Ross University was here and they badly needed a direct flight and now things are very bad, so bad that AA is organizing connection with 45 US cities to get a full flight? Gason you know when you catch a big fish you have to give it extra line so it could go drown itself and as such will be easier to put the fish on the boat? Boy I just feel the US knows they have a big fish they gave a lot of line to go drown so they are about to bring it on the boat. Just look and you will see
(until then, Every Story Will Favor The Hunter).
Piper, that’s brilliant. I was skeptical of your performance there for a while, but covid aside, wear this feather in your cap, you deserve it. Please please use every ounce of courage and know-how in your arsenal to get some tech companies to open up shop in Dominica. It can be done!
Persuade gov’t to offer tax free operations, low electric rates (complete the geo plant), etc. etc… whatever it takes. This will attract techs from the whole Caribbean, and, we have the techs, ask Mr. Boland et al. We have the techs. Go for it. Many tech Co’s have even moved/expanded from Silicone Valley Intro the U.S’s Inter Mountain West, (a feat once thought impossible) just because they have the techs and work force, which we have plenty of. Go for it my boy.
When it good say it Good. This is some welcome news amidst all the chaos and madness.
Show some appreciation to your Director of Tourism and team for their hard work my people.
I recently saw the Coulibri Hotel. Breathtaking stuff!!!
That hotel in Petit Colibri knocks Skerrits Kempinski into a cocked hat and makes it look common, brass and cheap by comparison despite its high prices. I would stay at Petit Colibri ……if I could afford it.
So the question to be asked- do we still need an international airport?
This airline route is nothing new. Similar sized planes been running from T&T to Jamaica route- there have been direct flights from Dominica to Dubai. Meaning, with increase technology a flight from Dominica to NYC is actually feasible with American Airlines. Either way, all major airlines have central hubs which all their flights rout to.
Building an international Airport now is like laying telephone lines, a 2 mile long airstrip is outdated tech. Use the money to rebuild roads and feeder roads.
Your plea is doomed to fall on deaf ears bro. There is a clic of UWP hacks who use DNO as a platform to continuously attack the Government, especially the Prime minister, no matter what he accomplish for this country. All they do is criticise, curse and poo-poo what ever the guy do but never provide any alternative themselves. That’s why the majority of Dominicans love him and will always elect him ahead of all others on offer, especially the unelectable LL.
Man, You are one negative dude, honestly.