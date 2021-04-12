UPDATE (with photos): PM Skerrit warns protesting bus drivers that his gov’t will not be ‘extorted’

As bus drivers around Dominica embark on protest action, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear to them that neither he, nor his government, will be extorted.
Several bus drivers began protest action this morning, refusing to ply their their regular route and leaving large numbers of commuters stranded. The bus operators say they are protesting to force the government to provide “much-needed assistance” because of the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in the price of fuel on their trade.
One bus driver told Dominica News Online (DNO), “ The past few months have been really tough for us and we have not gotten anything from the government. They put something in place at AID Bank but we cannot afford to go under more debt so tomorrow, we have to show them who is in charge.”
However, addressing the bus drivers on his Anou Palay show last evening, Skerrit stated that though he acknowledges the challenges brought about by Covid-19 on the bus drivers, their difficulties are not dissimilar to other sectors of society at this time.
He said that he and other members of his government recently met with the bus drivers and information was gathered with the view to assess their situation, to see what additional support can be provided. He said he was rather astonished to learn that protest actions were being planned.
“…but what I will never fall for is for anybody trying to extort the government or extort Roosevelt Skerrit or putting a gun to my head. Anybody who’s going to engage me in those kinds of activities, you’re not going to get your way with me,” the Prime Minister declared.
He continued, “If you’re serious about engaging the government, I’m serious about engaging you and when I make a promise to people I keep the promise. It may take longer than people would like it happen sometimes, or even myself would like [it] to happen…but I keep my promise.”
Skerrit said forms collected from his last meeting with the bus drivers are being examined to ensure those who rely exclusively on driving are the real benefactors.
“This is people’s money and therefore, we need to ensure that who we give money to are people who deserve the money…,” he asserted. “I remember after Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria where we put systems in place and the person who is driving the bus never got anything and the person who has two or three buses or had other jobs got two or three times, I’m not going to make this happen to the government again.”
The Prime Minister cautioned the bus drivers that any protest action will bring an end to ongoing discussions with his government.
“If you want to take off the discussion that we have on the table by going to protest, then let me know because it’s not that the government has so much money that it doesn’t know what to do with it. I have so many things that I can do with money but I have decided to assist you the bus driver so you can buy four new tires or pay your insurance for the year etcetera, but you’re not going to put pressure on Roosevelt Skerrit, not on me,” he declared.
Skerrit continued, “I don’t understand how you want to protest when you said you need to make more money, and you need money, now is the time for you to be carrying everybody to go to work and you saying you’re not going to carry anybody because you want to protest? This makes no sense to me.”
According to the Prime Minister, to date, over $15million has been placed at the Dominica Social Security to provide income support to bus drivers and bus owners and over 237 bus drivers have contracted loans from the AID Bank averaging about $12,000.00 to $13,000.00.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
38 Comments
Francisco, You are a loser and a bloody fake trying to pretend that you’re something good and intelligent that is why you’re stock in America hoping to come back home if Lennox Linton, becomes prime minister of DOMINICA ha ha ha 🤣 man you and many others not even me will see that it will not happen and we will never forget what Edison James, pirates has done to us, once beaten twice shy Linton, you Francisco, Ibo France, Viewsexpressed, % and all will never again see a so-called UWP government in Dominica again: This is the best ever shape Dominica has been though out her history and getting better keep her that way thankfully Mr Pm. Dr. Skerrit came along to help us God bless you and your administrations thank you.
Well, anything you say about me you right you know; but your boy Roosevelt is about to self-destruct; and if that’s what it will take for me to return home and dance on his little plot of land which will be six feet deep, six feet long, and about five feet wide, where he is going to live forever!
As soon as the bell towed and they say Roosevelt is no more; Kid Francisco will return eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
As long as that corrupted crook is in Dominica breathing oxygen: I doh want to go and breath the same oxygen that such an evil devil breaths!
As for you; you must stay in Dominica so as for you to live and survive on the handouts Sir Knight, evil Dominica Ali Baba gives to you, but wait until no more Dominica passports are bought by criminals; I’ll see what you all will do.
Well: Admin may be I spoke too fast, the problem has returned!To those people wondering what I am talking about; it’s a simple problem of not able to reply to other contributors comments.It persisted for a couple of days until tonight; it commenced doing the same thing again.
ADMIN: In our tests we are able to reply to comments. Let us know if you are using a pc or tablet/mobile to access the site.
Additionally, has anything changed with your internet setup in the last week or so (such as new vpn, device or security update)?
You can also send an email to [email protected] should you prefer.
Who spends thirty, fifty, and eighty million dollars at election time to pay these same mini-van to transport people all over the island to meetings to hear you lie to people to vote for you?
Who spends all the millions of dollars to charter boat to take your supporters to Antigua; house them in hotels; feed them, and then have them marching up and down on Market, and High Street and all over the place as if they are Dominicans residing in Antigua marching for you, and mind you; you pay for the red cloths they all dressed into.
When it serves your purpose you give money away like falling rain; however when the need arises where people need help in hard cash, you claim extortion!
How many millions of dollars have you given free to foreigners to put into their pockets to pretend they are building hotels in Dominica; only to stand empty?
You have these corrupted people like you fleecing our nation; but Dominicans will not extort you?
The only person that put a gun to ur head is u.
Funny how the people voted u in, now it’s your government.
That’s some small testicle syndrome.
Anyway I will be your next opposition when elections come.
When I win, I will lock up all of those who aided you.
Bring back hanging laws for crimes against the people.
Dominica, wake up before he sells the country to China.
Freedom is guaranteed, even its thru revolution.
#norubberbullets
Boy, I laughing my balls out..😂😂😂 One man says, “I run tings.” Then the Bus drivers say, ” Well we stop running.” O my! It’s so juicy 😂. Running makes one tired and soon someone will fall big time.
Skerrit get a grant to disperse among his people for assistance during the pandemic, he then turning around and giving the people who he represents a loan and say is just 1%, 1.5%. You would swear is his money and is he they send it for. They sent it for the nation in the car of its government. but one man like to act like its all his and what he says goes. English and psychology major maintaning the Ministry of Finance. Dominica has been conned visciously.
So,didn’t Skerrit know it was the people’s money when he was using it to buy votes?
All the bus drivers need to stand together.
Domini a needs to stand together to fight and defeat this evil going on in the country.
Wicked Skerrit using $64000 every month to pay for his accommodation.
Does he think he is a Lord over the people?
Wow, I’m taken aback by PM’s statements..So now, Dominicans CANNOT protest because you don’t want pressure?? PM you speak like you blatantly don’t care about people’s feelings and their situation..All over the world, people protest to get their voices heard..What utter rubbish you speaking about if the bus drivers protest you moving the discussions off the table.. You on your high horse now , and no one should challenge you.. Smh..All who think they high and mighty , just get a big high fall.Just wait for it with your stinking autocratic style of leadership.
All your promises for the past 20 years have been empty. You expect people to just sit and wait on you for everything, the dependency syndrome .If you’re not forthcoming with their request, you expect them to just and wait, while you live lavishly in your castle.Dominicans stand up and put pressure on Skerrit. He can’t take pressure. Bus drivers, truckers,bikers protest all week in different locations to Frustrate lazy…
“But” what story that nuh skerrit?
We love our PM. Bus Drivers too greedy. All you making so much money yet all you want to extort our lovely PM, his Cabinet of Ministers and his Government.
Bus Drivers take what all you get. I remember many of you in December 2019. So take what all getting. We love our PM
Extortion? Really Skeritt
Those 11000 People you say visited you in your Office on a Wednesday morning(Red Clinic) did they fill in forms?Did they leave with money? How did that work?
Is there any record of these transaction so extortion can be ruled out?
The police should check and find out how many of those buses that are insured and licensed to drive on the road to carry passengers.
All dictators eventually fall when the people get mad enough maybe that time is coming in Dominica people are fed up.
Where has all the passport money gone, it seems that yours truly needs to make a withdrawal from his overseas bank account there must be millions there that belong to the citizens of Dominica not him.
#×$/==%. #$:^&&$÷’. This is the best way I can express what I would say to this PM on a public forum. I know DNO would censor the out of me.
Protesting percieved wrongs or withholding one’s services is a fundamental right. However, inhibiting one from exercising one’s legitimate rights is morally inconsistent. The bus drivers lost my support when they through the threats of violence prevent others from conducting their business. Yes, stay at home, withdraw your services, park the bus. Form a gathering, inform and solicit support for your cause, but preventing a worker from going to earn daily berad because you have a grievance is
where I stop supporting your actions.
“…but what I will never fall for is for anybody trying to extort the government or extort Roosevelt Skerrit or putting a gun to my head. Anybody who’s going to engage me in those kinds of activities, you’re not going to get your way with me,” the Prime Minister declared.
i.e until it actually happens!!
Note that the government and Roosevelt Skerrit is one and the same. If is one thing anyone cannot dispute is that Skerrit is having a very very long ride at the expense of Tax payers. He and he alone always “deserves” the spoils of the treasury. No one else.
I want to see what happens with that Mansion after the lease is up.
Oh yeah, he gonna run tings. You see how Gonsalves and the St.Vincent government running tings now. I am empathetic to the people of St.Vincent, however it goes to show who “really” run tings. We all, including the government should take example.
So its not extortion when your robbing the treasury of 64 thousand a month for your rent Mr Pm?
“This is people’s money and therefore, we need to ensure that who we give money to are people who deserve the money…,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit you are so right. And when you and your Cabinet were demanding $30,000 for your rent and another $30,000 for your upkeep and expenses, that $60,000 is also the people’s money! You are a salaried payed civil servant making those extra demands. You are just the most senior civil servant. You are paid your salary but your hands are still on the people’s money! What is good for you and your ministers is also good for bus drivers and all Dominicans!
Meanwhile he continues to construct his massive wall constructed by only Chinese workers that is beautified with wooden designed ceramic tiles all around his 2 acre farm.
the size of the wall alone probably cost about the price of 2 – 3 modest homes for the homeless. This is where he is going to be building his 3rd mansion, right next to the EC$64,000/month one he forcing Dominicans to pay for him in Morne Daniel. Everyone else must suffer because times are hard, EXCEPT Mr. and his cronies that do his dirty work. Richest Caribbean leader in 20 years. When you started you didnt even have a jacket to go to parliament. The government and people like Mr. Sukie had to put money together for you to buy a car. Now look at you. You are cursed, you are a curse on the nation.
Little dictator, the double doctorate dude, speaks as if the right of the bus drivers to orderly protest is a direct threat to him personally. He equates that to holding a gun to his head. Is Skerritt indirectly threatening the bus drivers? He seems itching for a fight rather than dialogue and resolution to issues. He talks about people’s money, but the same was true for the money received from Susan Oldie for Dominica’s diplomatic passports. Skerritt willy nilly decides what is the people’s money, no wonder the US report has mentioned money laundering. I’m in solidarity with the bus drivers. Why are there armed police at the protest! Skerritt is definitely scared of his citizens.
He didn’t put his self there take what all you get all you to lazy and wicked skerrit do right stop depending on him
No one must exhort the government while another person is already doing it. One at a time, please. Skerrit and his Kabal already exhorting the treasury bus drivers need to stand in line.
Allu them bus drivers to wicked to all of the buses that block the road I would confiscate them an make all u pay to get it back see how all u would run to allu home
How they paying back the loan?
On the other hand skerritt u yet to keep the promise to appoint the 50 plus junior clerk. Your promises are comfort to a fool.
This protest is unwarranted! I am sure their are bus drivers who owe the government taxes. Protesters stop exaggerating situations in Dominica. Turmoil for the government is turmoil for everybody. Don’t allow money grubbing rabble rousers to manipulate you into doing their dirty deeds.
The bus drivers are in dire straits. Desperate times call for desperate measures, hence the strike action of the bus drivers.
Lest we forget. Mr. Skerrit chose to deprive the treasury of $64 000 monthly to take care of his opulent lifestyle for himself, his high maintenance wife and his two children in a $29 000 000 palace but NO STIMULUS for the struggling bus drivers and the hundreds of unemployed hotel and restaurant workers.
The bus drivers are single mindedly focused on their survival. Partisan politics is nt even a distant thought on their monde. Yet, Mr. Skerrit is accusing the bus driers of politics totally avoiding the bus drivers’ realities. How callous and intensity! Don’t you (the public) see similarities to China, Russia, Belarus and other dictatorships around the world?
Skerrit has killed DEMOCRACY in Dominica. Its lifeless body can be found at a local funeral home in a cheaply built coffin.
Best way for Skerrit to answer these greedy bus drivers is for government to set up it’s own Transport board, similar to that in Barbados, where the government operate it’s own fleet of buses and employ drivers to drive the busses. That way, these bus operators cannot hold the government and the travelling public to ransom when they demand free money from the government. Simple solution!
Block the road skerritt too dam rude
I just listened a recording of Mr. Skerrit on the protest by the bus driver. Instead the Prime Minister try to deescalate the situation he chooses to be pompous, condescending, heartless and stubborn.
From his remarks it is conspicuous that Mr. Skerrit has convinced himself that the government’s revenue and Dominica itself are his personal belongings.
How could anyone support this man who is completely bereft of compassion, empathy and common decency?
Like rubbing salt in a bleeding wound armed, trigger happy police officers are presently patrolling the streets . It’s official, Dominica is now a full-blown military state. Every peaceful and innocuous protest the police are there armed to their teeth sometimes even in military fatigue.
Dominicans should now he talking with their feet and placards but are choosing to sit idly by and watch their country disintegrate into chaos and despair completely paralyzed by fear and political partisanship. COWARDS die many times.
I fully support the bus drivers, for an action that is well overdue…Wicked Skerrit in a Covid affected economy took $64000.00 for himself, but this EVIL leader is talking about noone can put a gun to his head or extort money from him. This government has gotten hundreds of millions of dollars from other countries and institutions, plus billions are unaccounted for, but thousands of Dominicans are suffering… I think the protest is good and should continue, until they get what they want, while other sectors need to join the protest.
This EVIL Skerrit just believes that the country’s resources belong to him!!
Greedy and Wicked!!!
Portsmouth bus drivers have no balls.
Meanwhile, dominica continues to be exploited
So bus drivers, who play a key role in society are asked to take loans, go into more debt. But y’all forget about the farmers who received “free” money and equipment after Ericka, Maria and during COVID whose land still full of bush..
Y’all forget about the people who got “free” houses after Maria who never actually got affected in the first place. Y’all forget about the money that was being pumped through the Councils where people were getting 20K, 15K, 35K for “free” housing assistance (which some took and bought HRV)?
What about Government officials that were getting 60K and 90K for free. Y’all like to forget.
How many bus drivers, who were in need, actually benefitted from that AID Bank loan?
I’m sure there are bus drivers who got direct assistance from DLP but that’s only because they are “Labour to de Bone”.
The point is BE FAIR.
Stop playing around with people. Stop giving “free” money to one set and then turn around and ask another set to take…
$64k a month on living expenses when household income is $20 a month is extortion. Especially after cabinet was forced to approve knowing darn well that is ridiculous. If you listen to this guy talk he loves to project his deeds and mind onto others when playing tough guy. Cannot get more diabolical than that.
Dem bus driver ambassador was a publicity stunt for who Skerrit?
Collecting information…..no solution!!!
Dem man clueless and ineffective!!!…. Skerrit you had a big show on de anou palay sort show wi boss….. looking back who really was de embarrassment!!!
You trying to threaten people against protest but you sound tired, out of wind, bloated…. you not even sure how to handle it!!!…. except your usual threatening against constitutionally protected free speech and protest and civil disobedience.
Suck it up Skerrit!
You doh have enough on your plate yet…..run tings nuh!