AMP president hopes entertainers’ forum with PM will be treated with ‘urgency it deserves’

President of the Association of Music Professionals (AMP), Sheldon Alfred has suggested, as a good approach to grow Dominica’s music industry, the installment of more long-term systems in order to find the right balance between the art and the business.

AMP is one of the organizations or groups that represent music professionals in Dominica.

Alfred spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) following a DDA-organized virtual meeting on November 27th 2021, involving Prime Minster Roosevelt Skerrit, other cabinet ministers and entertainment practitioners and who registered their concerns over a slowdown in entertainment activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister also called for the formation of a “working group” of Dominican entertainers to chart the way forward for the industry.

Some of the proposals coming out of the meeting include the hosting of virtual events, “Vaccine Bubble” live events, easier access to funding and concessions and the creation of long-term revenue streams through music royalties and licensing.

The Prime Minister told the entertainers that the working group will seek practical solutions to the challenges they now face and make recommendations to Government to “create an environment and opportunities so that the music industry can be engaged, notwithstanding the pandemic.”

“It’s a matter for us to put all of those ideas down, assess and analyze them and to determine what are our immediate, medium and long-term priorities. I believe that musicians and artistes need to meet to discuss issues which confront the industry and to come up with a coherent and constructive proposal to myself and the Government for consideration,” Skerrit added.

However, in his interview with DNO Alfred made the point that a lot of the focus has been on the art and not the business, which has limited the potential reach of the art.

“Even prior to the engagement, AMP has been working on a proposal to the Government with relevant and timely action items that will benefit its members and the industry at large. AMP now expects to form part of a working group that will include other industry organizations and stakeholders in order to distill our requests,” the AMP president noted.

He said AMP is also working closely with Creole Heartbeat (a creole and culture promotion initiative) to present the first Dominica Music Awards in 2022.

Alfred acknowledged the importance of the engagement of entertainers by the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet and hoped that despite the occurrence of such forums before, this time it will be regarded “with the urgency it deserves given the current state of the entertainment industry and the resultant impact on our livelihoods.”

He said at this point it is too early to agree or disagree with any of the recommendations given as the point of the meeting was for practitioners to place all their cards on the table, which will then be needed to be distilled amongst themselves and present formally.

Alfred, who is the lead singer for Signal Band, noted that the music industry has been stagnant for a while pre-pandemic, because of the unavailability of sustainable frameworks such as access to grants and loans for capital, music licensing, and quality control of some sort.

Prime Minister Skerrit, for his part, stated at the meeting that the government would consider recommendations for duty-free concessions on music equipment and the creation of training opportunities for musicians and other practitioners to improve their craft. He said paid internships for entertainers are also on the cards as part of programmes being developed by the Ministry of the Digital Economy.

He reiterated calls for the Dominican entertainers to operate professionally within an organized, representative body and stressed the government’s willingness to invest in the development of the music industry and to work with local entertainers to advance their interests.

The working group is expected to be in place within the week and a follow- up meeting to define its structure and mandate is tentatively set for later this week.