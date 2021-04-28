An ‘85% recovered’ Tyrone Theophile receives 17K cheque from DCA

National cricketer Tyrone Theophile who, on Christmas day of 2020, endured head injuries following a motorcycle accident, has revealed that four months post-surgery, he’s 85 percent recovered.

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, Theophile was airlifted to Martinique where he was put into an induced coma before undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.

Speaking during a recent ceremony, where a cheque of EC$17, 150.52 was handed to the former Windward island captain by the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA), Theophile stated that his full recovery, as well as his cricketing career, will be dependent on the success of his upcoming surgery in May.

While the Government of Dominica has pledged their support for this second operation to have a plate placed in the cricketer’s head, an estimated amount of twenty-five thousand euro is needed to meet post-surgery expenses.

In this regard, the DCA hosted two fundraising events in the form of a radiothon and a two-part cricket match earlier this year where the funds donated to Theophile were raised.

Emphasizing the DCA’s continued support to Theophile and other players, President Glenn Joseph indicated that the association has begun discussion with various stakeholders to get players insured.

“We have also approached a few insurance companies as to the possibility of reducing the rates for players and like I said, we do not want our players to struggle when they go through things like that. It is imperative that we take the first step and I think the best step would be insurance,” Joseph stated. “We will discuss extensively with all stakeholders and the government is not exempted as well as business houses around the country.”

Theophile, while delivering brief remarks, thanked the general public and the DCA for their assistance.