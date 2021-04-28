An ‘85% recovered’ Tyrone Theophile receives 17K cheque from DCA

National cricketer Tyrone Theophile who, on Christmas day of 2020, endured head injuries following a motorcycle accident, has revealed that four months post-surgery, he’s 85 percent recovered.
On Sunday, December 27, 2020, Theophile was airlifted to Martinique where he was put into an induced coma before undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.
Speaking during a recent ceremony, where a cheque of EC$17, 150.52 was handed to the former Windward island captain by the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA), Theophile stated that his full recovery, as well as his cricketing career, will be dependent on the success of his upcoming surgery in May.
While the Government of Dominica has pledged their support for this second operation to have a plate placed in the cricketer’s head, an estimated amount of twenty-five thousand euro is needed to meet post-surgery expenses.
In this regard, the DCA hosted two fundraising events in the form of a radiothon and a two-part cricket match earlier this year where the funds donated to Theophile were raised.
Emphasizing the DCA’s continued support to Theophile and other players, President Glenn Joseph indicated that the association has begun discussion with various stakeholders to get players insured.
“We have also approached a few insurance companies as to the possibility of reducing the rates for players and like I said, we do not want our players to struggle when they go through things like that. It is imperative that we take the first step and I think the best step would be insurance,” Joseph stated. “We will discuss extensively with all stakeholders and the government is not exempted as well as business houses around the country.”
Theophile, while delivering brief remarks, thanked the general public and the DCA for their assistance.
4 Comments
I am very pleased that Mr. Theophile well on his way to recovery, and I pray that he will make a full recovery and come back to play cricket as before. I wish him well. Upon making a full recovery and getting himself back to where he was before the accident, it would be real good if Mr. Theophile could make time to go to primary and secondary schools and describe his experience and encourage and educate students in the importance of wearing a helmet when riding, and taking other safety measures in an effort to minimize injury and, possibly avoiding death in some cases. This would be a good way of him giving back to the community at large, and at the same time, providing some education and guidance to many youth. I am sure many young people look up to him as a national player. Again I wish him well.
So excited to hear of the progress. Was happy to help.
So he now realize the importance of wearing a helmet even when he is not riding a bike?
The tragedy is that, despite his injury and others like him who have killed themselves, we will see these types of head injuries in the future because another youth will think he is invincible and that these crashes only happen to other people.
Zandoli, I endorse your thought. But this pointer is not only for those who ride a bike; this goes for everyone in Dominica, my homeland
I envision that most Dominicans believe that they are invincible from the discipline of God, and bad things can only happen to a few. I see the disgrace in the minds of the people with no respect, gratitude, and thankfulness for what God is doing for them through His appointed servants. They think that they are untouchable,
Unfortunately, when it is His time to deal with them, they blame their disciplinary measure on everyone else, instead of acknowledging that God is correcting them for their disgraceful attitude and conduct.