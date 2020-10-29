An Open Letter to Former Attorney General, Mr. Bernard Wiltshire

Dear Mr. Wiltshire,
I listened – but not with incredulity as little surprises me these days – as you spoke about the Government’s use of money and stated the following on a call with Matt Peltier on Q95 on Thursday October 22, 2020:
Matt Peltier: So your point is Mr. Wiltshire, your point is that there are many other ways to make the
money.
Bernard Wiltshire: Of course there are many other ways of making the money. And if he [Prime Minister Skerrit] was using that money I would not mind to actually put… take that money he is using and invest that in enterprises among the people. But what do you think he is doing? He is making his friends rich. He gave I think Mr. Nassief, which one, for Fort Young, something like 21 million dollars I understand. To do what? To destroy our national monument and put a whole silo of… concrete silo in the middle of Fort Young. To make money for whom? For the Nassiefs. You understand?
For the record, as Chairman of the Fort Young since 2013, I can assure you that the hotel has not received $1 from the Government of Dominica to assist the business in any way. Zero loans, zero grants, zero equity.
While all hotels have been knocked down by the pandemic, Fort Young was in a far worse position as we were caught in the middle of a major expansion and renovation with significant levels of bank debt. At a time when our shareholders were feeling the financial bite of this crisis, they came to our rescue to infuse equity in order to reduce debt so we could survive this crisis. But according to you, our shareholders did not put their hard-earned money into the business, they instead accepted $21 million dollars of “get rich” money from the Government.
How can you as a former Attorney General utter such an absurd, blatant and malicious lie? I believe you owe the shareholders of the Fort Young an apology – all 35 of us – including the Baron’s, the Bellot’s, the Charle’s, the Issa’s, the Mc Inntyre’s, the Michael’s, the Munro’s, the Nassief’s, the Reid’s, the Rodriguez’s and the Rolle’s – for your disgraceful statements.
And on the matter of destroying our national monument, once you have made a public apology to our shareholders, I will gladly offer you – and Matt, if he so wishes – a personal tour of the “Fort” and of the “concrete silos” you speak of, and show you the effort made and money spent to ensure that the historic fabric of the pre-Maria Fort remains in full tact. And after that tour, a second apology will surely be in order.
I suggest in the future you step out of your silo brimming with misinformation, exaggerations, innuendo and irresponsible assumptions, and instead of calling a radio station and talking nonsense, you call me, or whomever you are about to lie about, and seek truth. Then call the radio station and speak a bit of informed sense.
Regarding the first apology, time is of essence.
Gregor Nassief
Willy you are talking about CBI money what about the CBD (Cassie Bruce Dollar) that you told us about? you guys are full of it just talking a lot of you know what
Isn’t the Government of DA a shareholder? Why does he omit that? Out of political correctness or has he got another reason?
@Lizzy X
Your comments are often hyperbolic, hypocritical, bland, sacrilegious, inane and irrelevant. They resonate with no one. Telling a lie, a thousand times, as to your inseparable relationship with the Most High, does not make it true. Stop BLASPHEMING. By giving Skerrit your unyielding support, you will end up on the wrong side of history. History will certainly condemn you for your pretense and bad judgment and
Mr. Nassief, you can’t be serious about expecting an apology from Mr. Wiltshire even if he is mistaken. Your language and tone can be considered abrasive and offensive. The dog that gets hit hollers.
People of your ilk go around the country to scout for pristine land and prime historical sites. Then you seek permission and concessions from the relevant authorities to desecrate these gems with your ill-conceived ‘business’ ideas.
When there is a deficit of trust between the government and the people speculations run rampant. The CBI funds are used to enrich the rich and infamous buddies of the Prime Minister. Hardly anything trickles down to the least among us. Look at what was given to Sam Raphael, millions, while the desperately poor and hungry citizens can’t even get a good food package.
You sleep with a dog to are dure to catch its fleas. Be friendly with Mr. Skerrit, you’ll catch his cold (LIES)..
The answer is 21 million dollars.
When you at work they drink beers and some in their bed. Dominicans leave JALOUSY ALONE and work hard like Mr Nassief. THAT SAME Nassief, I buy soaps, white cross plus and more from them to resell. In the time DCP had Aloe gel, soaps, shampoo and condition, that was very good prouduct coming from the nature Isles. Some of us leaving in Guadeloupe, we are HARD WORKING and we’re always on the move. My CXC is in castor oil, coconut oil, caco sticks, tarts,cakes, sirops, tablets, coconut cheese and more. I work hard for what I have still get crites and even under Dominicans like me. In all this i see one word is pure JALOUSY.
But it do lookin like a silo. Ugly.
Wow. I am happy that so many Dominican families are shareholders in that business. We must continue to lift each other up. The Nassiefs could have invested their monies elsewhere, yet they are using it to improve the look of this country. GET OFF THIER BACKS!!
Matt just doesn’t learn he will take any heap of poopoo and run with it.
This guy is a real media OR…according to a certain individual.
There is no doubt that Mr Wiltshire’s greatest contribution to Dominica was his orginal conception of a cross island hiking trail that became The Waitukubuli National Trail, for which we should all thank him.
Sadly he, along with many others, does not seem to appreciate the need to “think twice, speak once” when discussing anything to do with CBI.
I thank Mr Gregor Nassief for both his Chairmanship of the Fort Young Hotel and his creation of one of the best hotels in the Caribbean: Secret Bay.
You are a D… for sure…
Gregor must not leave out the media. He, his company and family were defamed to the uttermost parts of the world. Thanks to “right on cue”. So I suppose at some later stage of the proceedings, they too will be enjoined.
I support you Gregor Nassief. Enough is enough. Let Willie and the “door Matt”, together with management of that particular media house feel the power of “truth to power”.
When Skerrit passing money to certain people de transaction is not what de ordinary crab dlp brain would conceive.
Remember bin bobbol l????
It’s amazing those nassief fellars love to write open letters whenever someone say anything with their name in it but never write open letters to address the 64k a month rent, the abuse and unconstitutional diversion of state funds to private account. ……………………………………………………………………………… They will keep writing open letters.,…..
Skerrit understand that keep the rich getting richer, keep the poor supporters around the table so he can sprinkle the crumbs to them, keep the loyal acolytes in up class jobs, he will stay there for 50 years….
Time will tell…..soon
Now I must say those sons not sitting idle and doing nothing like all the talkers. Mr. Yvor has his own business. Mr. Gregor too.
Whilst u guys trying to cause confusion, those folks are working. Studied hard too – Mr. Nassief senior – Chemical Engineer – formed DCP uses local resources – copra.
Please Please stop this jalousie something destruction. Go out your thoughts into action to benefit others. Stupes. Toney!
Stop waste all your time talking batees! lies without truth.
Boy, I just vex with you people always saying wrong things with no proof.
Because of your wasted time, you always think everything someone does is an individual or government give it to them.
So no bank again? no loan? Stupes. Get a life all of you haters.
Great Gregor! These people and many others are getting away with those malicious lies and stories to incite persons to hate, malign others who work hard and contribute to the well being of others.
Those people including you Matt should apologize to all those who do those things. Matt do a better talk show to speak about things that will uplift our people instead of those demeaning programs.
You need to learn about the Nassief family. You need to ask the DCP people, Fort Young workers & you will learn a lot from them. How they toiled hard, recognised the efforts of others including the shareholders, employees of both companies.
Before you speak so without anyknowledge go investigate. Mr. Phillip Nassief a true hero, entrepreneur etc.
Go take a leaf from those persons – not as many persons now underpaying, exploiting now scape goats haitian.
Please stop this, turn away from those evil ways so we will be blessed.
Better to give than to receive. Nasief blessed. Hard work…
Dam!!!!! That’s a hard beating!! Embarrassing!!!
Isn’t the gov’t one of the largest shareholders in Fort Young Hotel? How much did they put in to prop up that investment?
Nassief you making a huge amount of noise about the Fort Young. How about Secret Bay? No CBI investment either? Skerrit gave the likes of you that money so you are forced firmly in his corner and accept his lying propaganda. Have you ever looked forward? What’s gonna happen to you when Skerrit is gone? And believe me he will be gone soon…!
@Roro, could you and Wiltshire produce the evidence that government gave Fort Young 21 million dollars. If you can’t just hold your tongue.
You doh hear RoRo. The Nassiefs worked hard, treated their staff well too. Not like most persons now who want to exploit Haitians because they need money.
Again the Nassiefs worked hard. Gave their workers bonus, Shares as bonus. People like u just seating on the side repeating all you hear with no proof. They are all businessmen. Where is your business? Stop talking! They have entrepreneur courses too & seminars. If you have not done anything, it is not too late. Stop all this idea that the PM would give the Nassief’s money. Have you ever heard of DCP? well if not do your research. Question those who worked there & learn something about Refresh Company, Dominica Coconut Products Ltd. Ask about their father Elias Nassief ask if u do not know. Now some persons do not want to work& think everything they see someone have is someone who gave it to them. There is bank and credit Union & many of us toiled whilst you were asleep or seating on the block. Layvay aller travaille…
They are all business man and making all their money on the backs of ordinary Dominicans. So far so good, that’s what the seniors, i.e. Philip did. The younger ones are much more cunning, they accept now money from a Dictator that has absolutely no mandate to GIVE our state resources to these people in return for loyalty and nothing else. I would not even criticise if the state of Dominica at least got shares in their businesses in exchange!
Interesting grouping of shareholders.
Would there be Any government connections?
Most of these shareholders if not all were part of the original group of shareholders.
Gregor stated the following:
“For the record, as Chairman of the Fort Young since 2013, I can assure you that the hotel has not received $1 from the Government of Dominica to assist the business in any way. Zero loans, zero grants, zero equity.”
Alright. Now what about CBI funds from or related to the Government’s Citizenship by Investment program?
If I’m not mistaken about the Q95 interview in question, it was along the context of reliance on & use of CBI funds Mr Wiltshire was speaking.
While I agree, we should seek the truth before we share info with the public, if the government was transparent and forthcoming with the expenditure of our money, there wouldn’t be so much speculation.
@Dominican, you agree that people should know the truth before sharing information, but you continue with “if the government was transparent –there wouldn’t be so much speculation”. Isn’t that a contraction?
Right here you accept that “the way of Government” according to what you have accepted, is the reason for speculation. So you have accepted both the “untruth” all in all. You have accepted what Bernard Wilshire said among all other he said, she said, they all said. So what do you agree upon?
Broke his backside broke but you know these things are implanted in their heads Ask him what the Grandbay people thought of him this is before this government Jack s….
Wiltshire get a life and stop telling Guadeloupe and other people lies about Dominicans. They not bringing down Macron though .What have you done for DA not a ting.
@Sybil norwell
Are you asking Wiltshire what has he done for Dominica? If that’s the case, you are a crazy individual..!
He has done for Dominica, more that space will allow me to write.
Are you Dominican? Guess you are not. Else you would not ask such a stupid question.
Foolish response
@Sixty four thousand per month, at least you have 1000 characters, that should be enough for you to draught out at least a few things which Sybil and myself would like to know.
So don’t come here making excuses about not having enough space, that makes you and Bernard Wiltshire one in common.
Good job Gregor in setting the record straight. I still can’t understand why prominent fellas like Whiltshire go on this s…-show program of “Matt Peltier on Q95” giving this guy credibility.
I guess fellas like ‘beff’.
#OneLoveDominicans. #OLD
I fully agree with Mr. Nassief. Because we are a democratic country some think it gives them the right to tarnish the reputation, character and good name of citizens of this country by going on a radio station or using other means and saying whatsoever they feel like without first seeking the truth or getting their facts in order. And you would think people like Wiltshire, a former Attorney General, would know better. Shame!!