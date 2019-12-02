An Open letter to Prime Minister Skerrit

Mr. Prime Minister,

Sir, for 15 years now I have been noticing your style of leadership and one thing for certain is that you have deliberately refused to answer pertinent questions asked of you. Be minded sir that Dominica is not your family inheritance and one day, whether you like it or not, you will no longer be in charge. Now that you have announced general elections, do you intend to be re-elected by constantly ignoring the people? Why did you not address the nation on such an important issue, the Aljazeera documentary? Are you that guilty that you refuse to even clear your name? Yes we enjoyed the sewo and the cool-outs but don’t think for one minute that we are stupid. We care about our country and the future of our children more than sewo and cool-out. I wish to warn you that your refusal to satisfactorily answer the following pertinent questions will automatically result in your demise at the polls.



1. Why did you not ensure that Dominica received electoral reform before the next general elections in order to be a guide for all governments in the future? You had the money, you had the time, why did you not adhere to the recommendations submitted by the joint mission (Commonwealth Secretariat, Caricom Secretariat and OAS Secretariat) which you contracted to do the review?



2. Why have you not made a clear statement on your association with alleged criminals (Ali Reza Monfared, Ng Lap Seng, Allison Madueke etc.) with whom you were allegedly associated?



3. Why do you keep sidelining our certified local building contractors on state projects?



4. What happened to the 65 million dollars received from the World Bank towards revitalizing agriculture? Why are poor farmers required to match the assistance afforded to them?



5. What happened to the money that was being collected on a monthly basis towards the construction of the international airport?



6. Why to this date, you deliberately refused to apologize to the students for not heeding to their request at the National Youth Rally?



7. Why was no recognition given to or no mention made of Mr. Patrick John at the Independence Day Parade activity? This is the Prime Minister who led us into independence and who is still alive today?



8. Where is the accounting of the 1.2 billion you promise the nation some months ago? If you are still calculating, please say so.



9. What is your true net worth sir? Having been Prime Minister for 15 years, how much do you really worth? Even O.J. Seraphin don’t know your true worth.



10. What happened to the immediate appointment of junior clerks and teachers sir?



11. Where is the Medical School that was supposed to replace ROSS University?



12. Where is the cargo boat for the farmers?



13. Where is the US$60,000,000.00 or EC$160,200,000.00 received for the sale of the extra 300 passports that you said was given to Range Developments? Range is only accounting for 500 passports sir but you said they were given 800 passports.



There are many more questions to be asked such as what happened to the gold bars and monies you received from Monfared, however, I really do not expect a satisfactory response. My question to Dominicans is, after searching your conscience, are you satisfied with the continuous disrespect and poor leadership qualities demonstrated by Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit? I don’t. I now await your honest responses.