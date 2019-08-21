Presentation of CXC results 2019

The 2019 Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) results for Dominica were presented at a news conference in Roseau on Wednesday morning.

Some of the highlights of this year’s performance include an outstanding performance by the Castle Bruce Secondary School, an 8.5% increase in performance by Dominica over the regional average, as well as 1.6% drop in Dominica’s performance from 2018.

Below is a detailed slide presentation of the results.

Download (PPTX, 175KB)