Anette Sanford announces backyard garden competition winners; seeks to restore confidence in subsistence farming

The winners of a backyard garden competition in the Kalinago Territory have been announced.
Opposition parliamentarian, Senator Anette Sanford, who organized the competition, indicated in a press release sent to Dominica News Online (DNO) that Curticia Wade won the first prize of $1000 EC plus a garden tool, Francisca Auguiste came second and her prize was $600EC dollars and a garden tool while Alphonse Auguiste copped the third prize of $400EC dollars and a garden tool.
Sanford said she started the Backyard Garden initiative in the hope that it will help to restore confidence in subsistence living and culturally sound, sustainable farming methods, it will help to lower food bills and it will help to create a greater awareness among younger people that vegetables are a vital component of a healthy diet. Other objectives of the initiative, according to Sanford, are to aid in demonstrating how the use of organic compost can help to nurture and sustain healthy soil for growing crops and to help to restore a greater sense of independence and pride among Kalinago people.
Sanford is of the view that although in the east of Dominica, agriculture continues to be essential to community livelihoods and a critical element of collective health and wellbeing, in recent times, it has not received the level of support that it needs to function effectively.
“This neglect has resulted in household shopping baskets becoming full of imported foodstuffs which results in an unsustainable cost of living for people who are already struggling to make ends meet,” she stated. “Our nation could be a much healthier place with more people gainfully employed and with higher levels of food security, if our agriculture sector were managed better and valued far more than it is at present.”
Citing the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on the tourism sector, Sanford notes that artisans who depend on selling traditional crafts have, in turn, been severely affected points and says that in order to mitigate against this crisis, many have returned to small scale or backyard farming.
She posits that the soil offers salvation and that there are lessons that must be learned from the current situation.
“Neglecting agriculture is a mistake; it leads to malnourishment, an unaffordable cost of living, food shortages, and illness. Sustainable agricultural methods help to heal the land by making the soil more productive, by reducing damaging erosion, by improving water quality, and by helping to protect and encourage pollinators,” Sanford remarked.
She continued, “From the beginning, my ambition has been to realise the empowerment of my people, and to help them to realise their full potential in a land that was once theirs. I want this programme to help to instil a sense of pride and achievement in terms of who they are and what they can do.”
Sanford, a nurse by profession, thanked extension officers, community members, and other experts “who willingly gave their time” in providing support for the backyard garden initiative.
“As we step into the new year, let it be purposeful with creativity and empowerment,” she concluded.
She said that going forward, the competition will be staged in each hamlet in the Kalinago Territory.
Great Idea. Congratulations to the winners.
DNO, I am disappointed. Too few pictures. Where are the video tours of each garden? I love garden tours.
I’m very impressed with this initiative and that the people and leadership of this project is to be a prosperous one.
Annette Sanford I acknowledge you on your mission, perception, initiative and exceptional service engaging all of your mature and dedicated people within the Kalinago Territory.
The Socioeconomic development concept in the Kalinago Territory rest in the interest and hands of the Kalinago Territory People.
The Kalinago Territory is exceptionally Brilliant and beautiful with multiple resources to elevate your people and your families and economy that everyone is able to be together to raise the profile and sustanence towards the Development of your committed Kalinago People where togetherness is key in raising the profile of your people by engaging all and raise the sustanence of this rich Territory and its committed, hard working farmers and those with other supportive Skills that all Support each other towards the social and economic development of CT &your…
Wonderful initiative. The participants really placed a lot of effort into this.
The government of Dominica has not been giving Agriculture the attention thats needed. Mismanagement of the world bank program has done much harm to people than good. It’s time that incompetent regime focus on priority areas and stop doing this just to get votes.
This brings home the importance of building houses with yard space as against cheek by jowl apartment blocks. The irony is that in rural Dominica we have land in abundance and no need to resort to a claustrophobic urban way of living.
Congratulations Curticia!!!!!!!!! well done and keep on planting what you eat and eat what you plant.
To all the other participants congratulations.
Great initiative Nurse Sanford, take a bow.
Happy New Year to all.
I totally agree with the lady. It is imperative to educate the young of the importance of agriculture and growing your own food.
At least she has done more for the people living in her constituency that her party leader has done for his constituency since he began representing him. It’s time for him to go and for us to inject young blood in the party. He’s just taking our party down with him. When is our next election for party leader? UWP, we need a leader change.
Anette Sanford is a national treasure. She is someone to emulate as a role model. The lady is intelligent, articulate, selfless, philanthropic, courageous, morally upright and pregnant with practical and creative ideas.
If we had such a magnanimous, humble, astute, incorruptible and patriotic person as her, in the office of prime minister, the country would have been the envy of the sub-region and not the laughing stock as it is at present..
Kudos to Mrs. Sanford for her sterling contributions to her native land. May God bless you with good health and longevity so that you can continue to uplift and inspire every Dominican.