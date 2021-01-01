Anette Sanford announces backyard garden competition winners; seeks to restore confidence in subsistence farming

The winners of a backyard garden competition in the Kalinago Territory have been announced.

Opposition parliamentarian, Senator Anette Sanford, who organized the competition, indicated in a press release sent to Dominica News Online (DNO) that Curticia Wade won the first prize of $1000 EC plus a garden tool, Francisca Auguiste came second and her prize was $600EC dollars and a garden tool while Alphonse Auguiste copped the third prize of $400EC dollars and a garden tool.

Sanford said she started the Backyard Garden initiative in the hope that it will help to restore confidence in subsistence living and culturally sound, sustainable farming methods, it will help to lower food bills and it will help to create a greater awareness among younger people that vegetables are a vital component of a healthy diet. Other objectives of the initiative, according to Sanford, are to aid in demonstrating how the use of organic compost can help to nurture and sustain healthy soil for growing crops and to help to restore a greater sense of independence and pride among Kalinago people.

Sanford is of the view that although in the east of Dominica, agriculture continues to be essential to community livelihoods and a critical element of collective health and wellbeing, in recent times, it has not received the level of support that it needs to function effectively.

“This neglect has resulted in household shopping baskets becoming full of imported foodstuffs which results in an unsustainable cost of living for people who are already struggling to make ends meet,” she stated. “Our nation could be a much healthier place with more people gainfully employed and with higher levels of food security, if our agriculture sector were managed better and valued far more than it is at present.”

Citing the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having on the tourism sector, Sanford notes that artisans who depend on selling traditional crafts have, in turn, been severely affected points and says that in order to mitigate against this crisis, many have returned to small scale or backyard farming.

She posits that the soil offers salvation and that there are lessons that must be learned from the current situation.

“Neglecting agriculture is a mistake; it leads to malnourishment, an unaffordable cost of living, food shortages, and illness. Sustainable agricultural methods help to heal the land by making the soil more productive, by reducing damaging erosion, by improving water quality, and by helping to protect and encourage pollinators,” Sanford remarked.

She continued, “From the beginning, my ambition has been to realise the empowerment of my people, and to help them to realise their full potential in a land that was once theirs. I want this programme to help to instil a sense of pride and achievement in terms of who they are and what they can do.”

Sanford, a nurse by profession, thanked extension officers, community members, and other experts “who willingly gave their time” in providing support for the backyard garden initiative.

“As we step into the new year, let it be purposeful with creativity and empowerment,” she concluded.

She said that going forward, the competition will be staged in each hamlet in the Kalinago Territory.