Anette Sanford donates 50% of parliamentary salary to DNA

In recognition of the tremendous contribution that nurses in Dominica have been making in the fight against COVID-19 and to health care in general in the country, United workers Party senator, Anette Sanford, has decided to donate fifty percent of her parliamentary salary to the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA).

Sanford, who is herself a trained nurse, made the pledge during a solidarity message released over the weekend, on the occasion of Nurses Week which was observed in Dominica from the 11th to the 17th of May, 2020.

Sanford wrote, “Florence Nightingale, the great pioneer of modern nursing, once said that ‘very little can be done under the spirit of fear.’ Almost 110 years after her death, this saying could not be truer about our wonderful nurses. Like true fearless soldiers on the frontlines, nurses and other health practitioners around the world have been fighting a silent enemy, the Coronavirus (COVID – 19), and the battle is not yet won.”

She said her “brothers and sisters” of the nursing profession in Dominica have risen to the challenges and have taken COVID-19 head-on.

“And I pause to say thank you,” Sanford stated. “If you are a nurse, please take a moment to accept my best wishes for your bravery and unrelenting service. I pray for strength and protection over you and your family, as you continue the good fight against COVID – 19.”

Sanford contested and lost the last general election as the United Workers Party (UWP) candidate in the Salybia constituency. Her message to the nurses was all-encompassing.

“On behalf of my family, the constituents of the Kalinago Territory, my parliamentary colleagues and other members of parliament, and the lovely citizens of Dominica by extension, we say thank you and ‘HAPPY NURSES WEEK,” the opposition senator stated.

Sanford exhorted nurses to “continue to serve with the spirit of care, not fear, and keep that lamp of compassion for all those who fall under your care burning. From one nurse to the other, I love you and may the spirit of the Lord be with you.”

She said that in keeping with the observation of Nurses Week, she would donate 50% of her salary as a parliamentarian to the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) to assist with ongoing work.

“I hope that the good Lord can multiply my humble offerings,” the parliamentarian remarked.