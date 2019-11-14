Anette Sanford speaks out on alleged $120,000 DLP offer

United Workers Party (UWP) Candidate for the Salybia Constituency, Anette Thomas-Sanford, has shed some more light on a recent statement which she made about an alleged $120,000 offer made to her by strategists of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), including Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

She made the revelation during her launching ceremony held on the weekend and made it clear that as “a patriot” who stands “on principle” she was not for sale.

According to a statement posted on her Facebook Page today [Thursday], Thomas- Sanford claimed that she had a meeting with Prime Minister Skerrit at Castle Comfort in the presence of 3 other persons whom she named.

She said she has already contacted the police and informed them of the sensitive information that she will be releasing in terms of audio recordings made to her under the direction and with the blessings of the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Thomas-Sanford also begged the police to grant protection to her and her family, “especially my two children and my husband.”

A full video of her explanation is available below: