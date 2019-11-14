Anette Sanford speaks out on alleged $120,000 DLP offer

United Workers Party (UWP) Candidate for the Salybia Constituency, Anette Thomas-Sanford, has shed some more light on a recent statement which she made about an alleged $120,000 offer made to her by strategists of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), including Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
She made the revelation during her launching ceremony held on the weekend and made it clear that as “a patriot” who stands “on principle” she was not for sale.
According to a statement posted on her Facebook Page today [Thursday], Thomas- Sanford claimed that she had a meeting with Prime Minister Skerrit at Castle Comfort in the presence of 3 other persons whom she named.
She said she has already contacted the police and informed them of the sensitive information that she will be releasing in terms of audio recordings made to her under the direction and with the blessings of the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Thomas-Sanford also begged the police to grant protection to her and her family, “especially my two children and my husband.”
A full video of her explanation is available below:
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
That’s Skerrit for you. SMH
Skerrit is a scum.
He offering ppl all that money and some ppl house still uncovered since Maria. Ah magwe sa!
i don’t understand why u need protection who threaten you….u haven’t said
Please, since Mrs. Sanford has implicated the Prime Mimister in this story can the DLP put out a statement to refute her claims?
After today I shall NEVER again refer to Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister or Honorable but rather by his new name ‘The Briber. A briber is one who pays people to participate in a known crime.
Thank you Annette for not accepting his bribe and even more so, for exposing Alibaba and his forty thieves. After I listened to the video I took note of that ……. attorney that was part of the bribe and the question I asked myself is whether is the same …….. attorney that’s is a member of our Election executive or his brother. If it is he then we definitely need to demand his resignation. I will not say much now because I want to be sure is that same …………..
Dno why all you didnt put alleged? Did you see the proof? Time will tell with all you!
ADMIN: Thank you. That was an oversight on our part and we have corrected it.
So miss Sandford said that no electronic devices were allowed at the meeting yet she also said that she was able to provide the Police with a recording of that meeting. I smell something very fishy about that statement. Election campaigning is really in full swing!
WOW WOW WOW Dominica people, lets get these people out of power, lets vote out this mad man and his crew.
“Thomas-Sanford also begged the police to grant protection to her and her family”
The world is watching. They cannot harm you.
Anette, please don’t go to any more “meetings” at people’s home and you are alone. Bad idea.
Femme si ou pa ni enrien pour di pay, is PM you see or a lougaro quart chemin.
Now this patriotic Kalinago citizen is exposing alleged bribery by top members of the corrupt DLP.
Bribery is a criminal offence, so let’s wait and see what the police does, and how quickly!!!
They can pounce on Brian’s home early in the morning, just to intimidate, but the real tricksters are caught now..
Let’s see how swift the police get activated.!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Like i said before a man who would switch party for a car and some money is one who from inception showed he had no values nor principles. I have always said skerrit is a weak man and a coward. He has shown how easily he is influenced by money greed and power. I think that has driven hime to some level of insanity. This boy going loose his mind when he is defeated. All he has resorted to are lies, manipulation, and deceit. Nothing is given or done out of the heart. You give a man a house and material things when they poor and desperate and they think you god. Skerrit has used our weakness for his perverse enjoyment. religion, the old, the single mothers, the young the not so intelligent. Every weakness in our society manipulated. The commissioner of police and a few hand picked police that cannot pass a pre school test get high ranks. As a result thier alligence is to the man not country. Some of us catching on too late cause our society is almost destroyed. Selfishness took over.
WHO CARES?choopesssssssss
Who the hell Skerrit think he is? It’s time for carbon to do his job and arrest skerrit.