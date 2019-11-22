ANNOUNCEMENT: CAPA presents findings of latest poll

Caribbean Agency for Political Advancement (CAPA) will host a press conference on Friday, November 22 from 1:00 pm at Prevo Cinemall. The live stream can be followed via facebook live on facebook.com/CAPA.

Results of the latest finding of a scientific survey which was conducted in Dominica between November 2–16 will be released. CAPA is a certified political services agency based in Dominica which has a commitment to professional consultancy in the area of regional and world politics.

The agency has conducted several polls on the island of Dominica and this latest work is expected to provide information to the public as to the opinion of electors ahead of the December 6 General Elections.