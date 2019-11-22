ANNOUNCEMENT: CAPA presents findings of latest poll

Caribbean Agency for Political Advancement (CAPA) will host a press conference on Friday, November 22 from 1:00 pm at Prevo Cinemall. The live stream can be followed via facebook live on facebook.com/CAPA.
Results of the latest finding of a scientific survey which was conducted in Dominica between November 2–16 will be released. CAPA is a certified political services agency based in Dominica which has a commitment to professional consultancy in the area of regional and world politics.
The agency has conducted several polls on the island of Dominica and this latest work is expected to provide information to the public as to the opinion of electors ahead of the December 6 General Elections.
7 Comments
The most bias POLL ever is what Alex Bruno read on 11/22/2019.
This was the most political poll ever. It was like this guy was campaigning for the UWP.
Lennox Linton said that the poll carried out by CADRES was to put fair in peoples mind that the DLP is going to win the election because Wickham was working on behalf of the DLP so his polling is bias because the UWP is going to win the election.
Alex Bruno is a poto UWPite carrying his poll under the name- CAPA.
Wouldn’t it be fair to say the same biasness prevails by Alex Bruno in favor of UWP?
Both polls will be tested come Dec 6th,2019
Listening to Alex and his poll one can clearly see how bias his poll is. According to Alex UWP has won 21 seats. Good luck Alex. Come Dec. 6th you will find out. Keep campaigning for the UWP Alex. with your poll RESULTS.
You can fool some people some time but not all the people all the time. Your poll result is too obviously bias.
ADMIN: You managed to ask a valid question, but please note that CAPA’s poll was done in only 12 constituencies not 21 as you implied.
So CADRES, a DLp pollster, gave their report yesterday which in my understanding was quite damning to the Dlp and today we going to get one from Caps, which is a UWP pollster, so I expect it to be even more damaging to the DLP. But since I am independent and conduct my own vibes and speak with the people on the ground, let me tell you what I see and hear on the ground:
The Dlp will win Vielle case, though it will be a close battle; dlp will also win Paix Buche, Portsmouth, Colihault and Grandbaby. I did not give them Cottage and Soufriere because they are too close to call. On the other hand UWP will win Wesley, Marigot, Salybia, Castle Bruce, Grandfond, Laplane, Roseau Valley, Roseau North, South, Central, Mahault, St. Joseph, Salisbury and yes, Petite Savanna. So UWP will win at least14 seats, while the DLp will win at least 5 seats for now. So on Nov. 6 with the two undecided seats counted, we could see UWP win 15 to 16 or Dlp win 6-7. But what is very clear on the ground is a UWP
True poll, you lie so much you don’t even know what you are writing…”so on Nov, 6th,” according to you, with the two undecided seats counted, we could see UWP win 15 to 16 or Dlp win 6-7.
You have called your election and good for you, you have elected your PM by default. Come Dec. 6th 2019 we the majority of Dominicans will declare to the nation who runs things in Dominica.
5 more years for the DLP and Skerrit shall not be moved.
That’s exactly what his poll said.
You are a Prophet, my son.
Well Mr. Wickham the DLP pollster has already told us in his press yesterday that Skerrit and the DLP are in serious trouble, though he tried his best to sugar quote it. But to tell us Skerrit only had a 37% support which is translated to 7 seats since that’s what 37% of 21 constituencies is while he gave up a 30% or 6 seats which would mean that 8 seats are still missing therefore I would expect Alex Bruno to paint a much clearer picture and give UWP at least 13 seats, which is what bI see on the ground. So in essence both Wickham and Alex are saying that same thing but Wickham spoke the answer in tongues while Alex will be interpreting to us in plain English
Only poll results that I trust is the one on elections day.
I believe these polls are an attempt at self-fulfilling prophesy knowing that we still have a mentality of people who not “wasting” their votes and therefore will vote for whoever they think will win.