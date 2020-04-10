ANNOUNCEMENT: Catholic Church Good Friday programming in Dominica

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to practice social (physical) distancing, the Catholic Church in Dominica is making its Good Friday masses available to Dominicans through special programming on Dominica Catholic Radio and other media outlets.
The special Good Friday programming is outlined below.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.