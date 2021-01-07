ANNOUNCEMENT: Gofundme for Dominican who needs urgent medical assistance

We the Children and Family of Evancia Cuffy from Rivere Cyrique are saddened by the doctors news telling us that our mom has breast cancer, As you know its really trying times right now and we cant come up with all the funds to assist our mom with paying for all the scans and medication.We do understand this pandemic has caused a lot of persons to lose their jobs but we still have no other choice but ask you to assist with the little you have so we can come up with the goal of paying for all the medical bills.

we would like to thank you in advance for your assistance and may God continue to bless and keep all of you.

Luke 6:48- Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

Please contact myself Priscilla Letang or my Brother- Kerwin Letang for further information.

God blessings.