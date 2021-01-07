ANNOUNCEMENT: Gofundme for Dominican who needs urgent medical assistance

We the Children and Family of Evancia Cuffy from Rivere Cyrique are saddened by the doctors news telling us that our mom has breast cancer, As you know its really trying times right now and we cant come up with all the funds to assist our mom with paying for all the scans and medication.We do understand this pandemic has caused a lot of persons to lose their jobs but we still have no other choice but ask you to assist with the little you have so we can come up with the goal of paying for all the medical bills.
we would like to thank you in advance for your assistance and may God continue to bless and keep all of you.
Luke 6:48- Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
Please contact myself Priscilla Letang or my Brother- Kerwin Letang for further information.
God blessings.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I will do my share by donating to this worthy cause but there seems to be some very troubling issue in our health department that just does not make sense.
Questions for those concerned below;
1. Why do we keep diagnosing diseases especially cancer in Dca at the advanced stages? What happened proactive healthcare for all. Are the doctors we spend all this money to train lacking?
2. Cancer has been around for ages, why don’t we have a more aggressive, proactive approach to fighting this killer? I am not talking about finding a cure either. It seems like only the Dominica Cancer Society cares about those who are afflicted
3. Cancer treatment is expensive yes, but is it not time (after so long) that we have a government funded Cancer Clinic to treat those affected? Guyana recognized this years ago and doing well in this regard. We can learn from them.
Mrs. Cuffy you are in my prayers and I sincerely hope you are able to raise the funds needed for the necessary treatment.