ANNOUNCEMENT: September is Month of the Elderly ‘Older Persons – Embracing the Digital Age’

The Dominica Council on Ageing has announced the theme for this month of the elderly (September) as “Older Persons – Embracing the Digital Age”. Below is the schedule of activities and other promotional flyers for the month long observance.
Participate and share the message to support this precious section of humanity and one of our most valuable potential resources – the elderly.
