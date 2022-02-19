Another Dominican killed in Guadeloupe

The authorities in Guadeloupe have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a Dominican national who resided in that neighbouring French Island.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that the victim is Kurt Ambo, also known as ‘Fifty’, of Woodfordhill.

According to media reports, the victim, who is said to be in his mid-thirties was found riddled with bullets, shortly before 8 pm on February 18, 2022 near the roadway in Pointe-a Pitre.

Family members and close friends of the deceased all expressed their shock over Ambo’s death as, according to them, he was not known to have been involved in any conflict.

Another Dominican, David Green of Yampiece, was killed in Guadeloupe in November last year.

DNO will continue to follow this latest shooting death of a Dominican in that neighbouring French Department.