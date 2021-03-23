Another mass shooting in US, gunman kills ten in Colorado

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, shattering the calm for another US community.
A suspect is in custody, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, but authorities did not share any information on his identity, the type of weapon used or any possible motive.
“We will work around the clock to get this accomplished,” she said, adding that such a complex investigation will take at least five days to complete.
The fatal shooting at the King Soopers store comes less than a week after shooting attacks at three spas in the Atlanta area left eight people dead.
While Boulder police investigate Monday’s massacre, witnesses shared their experience with the terror and panic inside the store.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Lord, how long shall the wicked, how long shall the wicked triumph? How long shall they utter and speak hard things? and all the workers of iniquity boast themselves?
Psalm 94:4
God told us. “Righteousness, exalts a nation.But sin is a reproach to any people.”
1962 the U.S. declared prayers in public school unconstitutional. So children are coming with guns, killing each other.
In 1973 America not only legalized killing babies on demand in the womb. But even after the baby is born, they are voting “Yes” to kill the little babies.
Friday 18 September 2015, 177 democrats voted against keeping a baby alive,if the baby survive an abortion.
Tuesday 22 Sept. 2015 Democrats voted for aborting a baby 22 weeks in the womb.
The U.S. legalized sodomy,and not too long ago, they legalized same sex marriage. And if you say thing against it. You are called all kind of names.
Trump stop sending money overseas to kill babies. Biden’s first day in office reinstate the same.
The $1.9 trillion bill Biden signed, there is $50 million for abortion in it.
Just two weeks ago, Biden told us
” If your 8yr old son tells you. I am a girl, you should welcome him.”
It is a custom, after every catastrophe like this. Our leaders will call for national day of prayer. Not national day of “Repentance.” In Dominica, DBS will play hymns especially this one, “Heal Our nation.” And next day, you will hear “We return to normal programming.”
In the U.S,the democrats will find a way to link it with race, or homosexuality. Even this one,the guy had mental problems and other issues.I think he is also Syrian and a muslim. Yet without knowing his background, Obama and others jump on White Supremacy and gun control.While they lived in Walled mansions with armed bodyguards. At the same time,blacks are murdering blacks. Do we hear them.? Last year in Philadelphia 499 murders. Same in Chicago 768.
Do any leader in the Democratic Party show any concern.? You know the answer.
All you will hear from them is.Reagan was racist, Bush,Bob Dole, Bush (junior) John Mc Cain, Romney. Don’t mention Trump.One thing Trump can show what he did for black.Can they?
Thoughts and prayers, the US Congress will be holding thoughts and prayers tomorrow morning. Members of the US Congress are not concerned and do not care because they all have taxpayer funded body guards so they always give their “Thoughts and prayers”.
Laws don’t really change man’s behavior. For example,New York, California including the city of Chicago.They have the strictest gun laws, and yet if it was the olympic games. these three would receive the gold, silver and bronze, when comes to crimes committed with guns.
Here is another truth, they are under the total control of the Democratic Party.
The cure for these mass killings, is Jesus Christ.
If a man, or woman truly accept Him as Lord and Savior.He/she would love his fellow man. That is why Paul said
“Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new person, the old habits are passed away; behold, all things are become new…2 Corinthians 5:17.
I know what I am writing about.I have experience God’s forgiveness.
The worse if not most such killings the world over, have been done in the name of jesus christ, bible in one hand shackles in another with blessings of the Vatican. That’s why it hasn’t stopped. Try someone else, a real person not fake. You’re lost in your little Dem/Repub world.
Gun are instruments made with the intention to kill. Some responsible, law abiding citizens should be given the right to own guns.
Hut when almost anyone in the US can purchase the most sophisticated weapon these much too frequent massacres are bound to happen.
Sincerest condolences to the injured and the relatives of the deceased.
It’s interesting how something that happened in the US is published so quickly yet things that happen in Dominica takes days if not close to a week.
Interesting, agreed, but also understandable: if it’s a story in the US then DNO can use someone else’s report, but if it happens in DA they have to do the reporting themselves.
That’s why you can’t ban guns. Cause a criminal will always find a way to get himself a gun. And when u ban all guns no one will be able to protect the innocents. The police will always be there late. The only way to stop them is to allow people to carry as well. No one goes to a gun range for a mass shooting or a police station or to anyplace that people can legally carry a gun. They target the places where you aren’t allowed to carry a gun . And the more ‘ safe places and gun free zones ‘ are implemented. The more of those shootings will happen. When law abiding citizens are not allowed to have the protection criminals take advantage. Trinidad is a good example. The local man can’t legally buy a gun to protect his home he has to jumps threw hoops to get one. But every criminal has a gun and robbery and shootings are high. Look at St Lucia as well. I’ll say this. A criminal will never comming a crime in a place he knows everyone is prepared to stop him
Exactly and it looks like it’s coming soon to Dominica too, you do notice them fellas stockpiling ammunition when one man can have 1,000+ ammunition hmm something up. Yet it’s so hard for people to legally obtain guns here….