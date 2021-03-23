Another mass shooting in US, gunman kills ten in Colorado

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, shattering the calm for another US community.

A suspect is in custody, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, but authorities did not share any information on his identity, the type of weapon used or any possible motive.

“We will work around the clock to get this accomplished,” she said, adding that such a complex investigation will take at least five days to complete.

While Boulder police investigate Monday’s massacre, witnesses shared their experience with the terror and panic inside the store.