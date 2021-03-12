COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Antigua and Barbuda

Our twin island neighbour to the north, Antigua and Barbuda, is facing a rise in the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.
The cases continue to climb and almost every day, someone loses their life in the country.
The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, revealed twenty new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the total to four hundred and eighty-nine (489) with twenty-three people having died so far.
There is also some concern over the administering of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The cabinet has decided to continue the public vaccination process despite nearing the halfway mark of available doses.
The Chief Medical Officer reportedly advised the cabinet to pause at the half-way mark to save enough for the second dose.
The cabinet notes state “the CMO proposed that one half of the total be stored so that the second dose can be on hand to be administered in May and in June 2021”.
However, the cabinet decided, “seven to ten thousand additional doses will continue to be applied, with the expectation that at least 14,000 doses will be secured through COVAX of PAH0/WHO by the end of April 2021”
Antigua and Barbuda received 40,000 vaccines from India three weeks ago.
Dominica also gifted that island with 5,000 of the AstraZeneca vaccines.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
PM -Gaston Browne took the unwise decision to leave the hordes open during the onset of COVID-19 although being warned against it. Now the entire country is paying for his stupidity.
Presently, too many Caribbean countries are being shepherded by stubborn, thoughtless, uncompassionate megalomaniacs. As a consequence, the people of the region have to endure untold suffering.
It’s time for a paradigm shift to a new, conscientious, shrewd, unselfish, compassionate, empathetic breed of political leaders. Ones who will put people and country first.
My god. You see. This is what happen when you let your gard down or when you don’t take control of things. Now see what is happening. It’s out of control now and everyone is paying for it. Thank God for the Dominica Government. They did very well from the start.
Get an international airport with 13 international flights on the weekends plus your marina fill with mega luxury boats you will always have imported cases
Will they tell us if those that are vaccinated for the covid as well.
Out of the depths of the valley of darkness and death, we are calling to You, O Lord! Please hear our call and let Your mercy and compassion in Love be the antidote, the weapon against our despair
For without You. dear God, in this troubled times, there is no place and no one to whom we can we run for comfort and rest, if not Your Mighty arms of Holy Grace.
Oh God, Father of Heaven and Earth, we need Your deliverance from the pain and destruction of the devil in the such Coronavirus, which has attacked the World, we ask for the strength by which we can find abiding faith and trust in Your Mighty Power.
Only You can deliver us and give us the refuge and rest which we need through Your Christ of Love, Your Son in the physical. Receive this call for our deliverance, in His name–the name is Jesus!