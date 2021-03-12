COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Antigua and Barbuda

Our twin island neighbour to the north, Antigua and Barbuda, is facing a rise in the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The cases continue to climb and almost every day, someone loses their life in the country.

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, revealed twenty new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the total to four hundred and eighty-nine (489) with twenty-three people having died so far.

There is also some concern over the administering of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The cabinet has decided to continue the public vaccination process despite nearing the halfway mark of available doses.

The Chief Medical Officer reportedly advised the cabinet to pause at the half-way mark to save enough for the second dose.

The cabinet notes state “the CMO proposed that one half of the total be stored so that the second dose can be on hand to be administered in May and in June 2021”.

However, the cabinet decided, “seven to ten thousand additional doses will continue to be applied, with the expectation that at least 14,000 doses will be secured through COVAX of PAH0/WHO by the end of April 2021”

Antigua and Barbuda received 40,000 vaccines from India three weeks ago.

Dominica also gifted that island with 5,000 of the AstraZeneca vaccines.