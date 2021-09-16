Antigua and Barbuda govt. announces mandatory vaccination measures

The Antigua and Barbuda government has just announced sweeping mandatory vaccination measures there, the first Caribbean country to do so.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas told a Cabinet press conference moments ago, that COVID-19 has posed extreme hardship along with the pain and anguish of families due to untimely and unnecessary loss of loved ones.

Six people died of COVID-19 in the twin island state on Tuesday and the Gaston Brown-led administration said the pandemic has caused tremendous economic dislocations, social disruptions and psychological trauma.

With close to 800 active cases, the administration said further, that Covid-19 represents an existential threat and the government calls on the entire nation, private and public sectors and civil society to lend support in this endeavor by adopting and promoting policies to arrest the effects of this deadly virus.

Policy on the management of Covid-19 states that with effect from 20th September, 2021 Cabinet agreed that all unvaccinated government employees to include the public service, statutory corporations and companies in which the government owns majority shares, shall be required to remain at home until proof of vaccination is provided.

And with effect from 1st October, all unvaccinated public sector employees, inclusive of statutory corporations and companies of which the government holds majority shares, shall be required to remain at home until proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

Additionally, as of 1st October, 2021, No Public Sector Employees, inclusive of Statutory Corporations and companies of which the government holds majority shares shall be paid a salary or wage for the period of non-compliance with the current policy;

All officers and support staff of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force are required to be vaccinated, effective 1st October 2021 as well.

Meanwhile, trade Unions and Employee Associations shall be permitted to conduct educational awareness sessions via virtual and face-to-face engagements.

As it relates to school, all eligible students and teachers shall be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to face to face classes and all pre-school and primary school teachers shall be required to be fully vaccinated before returning to face-to-face classes

All caregivers and support staff are also required to be fully vaccinated to provide services at elderly care facilities and arriving passengers including returning nationals and residents are required to have received at least the first dose of a vaccine approved by the appropriate authorities in Antigua and Barbuda.

Beaches are to be closed between 12 noon and 5:am daily commencing 20th September, 2021 and bus drivers, conductors and taxi drivers are required to be vaccinated effective 1st October, 2021

All pleasure craft fetes, parties and entertainment events and excursions around the coastal waters and offshore islands are suspended with effect from 18th September until 29th September, 2021. Thereafter, only authorized excursion will permited by the appropriate authorities;

All Vendors, merchants and service providers and staff operating at the ports of entry are required to be vaccinated.

The government said the appropriate Authority may exempt for persons submitting a medical certificate approved by the Chief Medical Officer or Medical Board or a request approved on religious grounds.

According to the laws governing Antigua and Barbuda, the government can mandate the use of medications that have been proven to save lives, during a pandemic.