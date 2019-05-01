Antigua and Barbuda launches Honeymoon Registry

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has unveiled its new honeymoon registry, which is expected to target the growing weddings and honeymoon market. With some of the world’s most romantic and secluded locations, Antigua and Barbuda provides the ultimate setting for dream weddings and honeymoons with all the facilities and expertise available to ensure you that your wedding and/or honeymoon is seamless and stress-free. There is no better place to say ‘I do’ to the one you love than in Antigua and Barbuda, voted the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination for the fourth time in a row by the World Travel Awards.

Browsing through the island destination’s honeymoon registry reveals a host of suggestions on all the wonderful experiences that friends and family can purchase as a wedding gift. Registry items include hotel stays, spa treatments and romantic excursions. Married and engaged couples can create their own remarkable honeymoon registry and dedicated wedding website and be on their way to the honeymoon of their dreams in Antigua & Barbuda. The registry is FREE to set up and there is a toll-free Customer Service number to help couples and their guests with any questions or concerns regarding purchases.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism & Investment, Hon. Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez welcomed the launch of the new honeymoon registry, which reaffirms the destination’s commitment and appeal as the ideal destination for today’s discerning couple. “June is Romance Month here in Antigua and Barbuda and we’re excited at the opportunity this new honeymoon registry will bring to the destination. Not only does the registry give couples more options to experience Antigua and Barbuda, but we expect that this platform will also act as a promotional tool that will also attract family and friends to the destination,” notes Fernandez.

“For our service providers and small business operators in Antigua and Barbuda, the honeymoon registry is an excellent tool, allowing them to easily place their products at the front-of-mind of couples actively searching for destination experiences to book, which will ultimately lead to increased on-island spend.”

Antigua & Barbuda ranks among the world’s top ten destinations for weddings and honeymoons and one of its biggest appeal is that getting married in Antigua & Barbuda is easy. There is no waiting period or residency requirements for a wedding license to be issued and an array of wedding planners can make that special day relaxing, refreshing and hassle-free. The establishment of an official honeymoon registry makes it even easier for couples to capitalize on all the unique experiences and offerings available in Antigua and Barbuda.