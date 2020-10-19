Antigua and Barbuda updates advisory for travel within the region

The Antigua and Barbuda government has again updated its travel advisory to include protocols for persons travelling within the region.

Passengers within the CARICOM travel bubble which currently includes some small island states must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result when coming to Antigua and Barbuda.

The test result is only valid if taken within seven (7) days of their flight.

Children below the age of 12 years, entering Antigua, DO NOT REQUIRE a COVID -19 test.

Persons travelling to Antigua and Barbuda from countries within the established Travel Bubble must have resided there for no less than fourteen (14) consecutive days prior to travel.

For example, a United States resident who visits Dominica for two weeks would only require a negative PCR test to travel to Antigua and would not be asked to quarantine.

Regional travelers will undergo mandatory health screening when they arrive in Antigua but will not have to quarantine.

All other arriving passengers are subject to quarantine as determined by the Quarantine Authority.

Countries currently participating in the CARICOM travel bubble are regulated by established parameters among the OECS countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, together with Barbados.

The special conditions with participating countries were designed to facilitate easier intra-regional travel of nationals, movement of essential workers, and inter-regional travel of visitors to the region while ensuring that the necessary health protocols are followed.