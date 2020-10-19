Antigua and Barbuda updates advisory for travel within the region

Dominica News Online - Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 11:48 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

The Antigua and Barbuda government has again updated its travel advisory to include protocols for persons travelling within the region.

Passengers within the CARICOM travel bubble which currently includes some small island states must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result when coming to Antigua and Barbuda.

The test result is only valid if taken within seven (7) days of their flight.

Children below the age of 12 years, entering Antigua, DO NOT REQUIRE a COVID -19 test.

Persons travelling to Antigua and Barbuda from countries within the established Travel Bubble must have resided there for no less than fourteen (14) consecutive days prior to travel.

For example, a United States resident who visits Dominica for two weeks would only require a negative PCR test to travel to Antigua and would not be asked to quarantine.

Regional travelers will undergo mandatory health screening when they arrive in Antigua but will not have to quarantine.

All other arriving passengers are subject to quarantine as determined by the Quarantine Authority.

Countries currently participating in the CARICOM travel bubble are regulated by established parameters among the OECS countries of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, together with Barbados.

The special conditions with participating countries were designed to facilitate easier intra-regional travel of nationals, movement of essential workers, and inter-regional travel of visitors to the region while ensuring that the necessary health protocols are followed.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available