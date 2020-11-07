Antigua government minister accused of rape; PM says he must resign if matter is being actively investigated

A government minister in Antigua and Barbuda has been accused of rape and that country’s Prime Minister is distancing his administration from the matter.
“What I’ll say at this point, I have not been able to verify the veracity of the claim, but if indeed it’s a serious issue and it’s before the Crime Unit, then clearly, the Minister involved knows exactly what to do,” Gaston Browne said
He said the minister in question, though not yet officially charged, would be aware of the governance framework of his administration.
“Where you have such allegations and there is an active investigation, then the minister has no other option but to resign, pending the result of the investigation. That is standard governance practice. So, I just want to make that abundantly clear that that is my position on that matter,” Browne added.
The police have not made any public statement on the issue but word from St Johns is that the minister could be picked up soon.
The minister also claimed that he is innocent.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
I know of two politicians in Dominica who has cases pending for the abuse of a miner one has resigned and the other one is still active can you believe he was promoted …………………after the fact?. Ahh magway sa
Dominica and Antigua are twins now man?
A bunch of crooks. SMH 😡 Too much corruption
People only putting politics in everything and never the real issue at hand. The country was poorer before with less opportunities but still made more children is the real issue. Now the question is why? I believe it’s because as the calypso says “it’s woman time” women now-a-days are mostly focussed on their education. They have a lot more power today than they did before. Haiti is considered a poor country but yet still they make a lot of children and the country is highly populated even with high migration. We need to stop letting politics and politicians cloud our judgement and understand of the realities. The pm said fourth thousand but I believe we need way more than that in order to create powerful and fully independent country.
That’s a leader, not the one in Dominica that has ministers who are accused of unborn murder and the crime department turned a blind eye and the Prime Minister of Dominica remained silent on the issue. Let me remind him, he has a daughter now and Karma is a b….., years may pass, God forbid his daughter suffer the same fate later in life I hope he will remain silent. We have lost representatives with moral values and honor in Dominica.
You all seem to be all confused. In this case there must be proof since the police has evidence.
In the cases you all want to say, it is gossip and gossip and defaming of character with no concrete proof. Someone just has to say A and this will spread like wildfire by others like yourself who are only repeating what Ginetta says Jonia say Margaretta say Ettelda say but just a verbal diarrhea of repetitious “Bef” or trying “defamation of character”, No proof nah. Just hearsay.
Time to be sensible and be objective and learning. Remember too what goes around comes around.
The things you say about the PM and others, would you happy if this comes to your own doorstep. Then perhaps you will understand that which u are a part of today –
Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you.
Lord have mercy on us
Gaston send that Minister to your friend… They have space in the cabinet. The car rest her say so… In the car lips Oh
This is a very serious accusation against the minister. However, he is presumed to be innocent until he’s proven guilty.
My take is that we have too many people of shady character in political office especially in our Caribbean region. Too many of them are in politics for the wrong reasons. These politicians are in politics for three things: !)MONEY 2) POWER and 3) SEX.
Never in my wildest dream did I believe that I would ever congratulate Gaston Browne for anything after the RSS intrusion in Dominica’s electoral process.
De congratulation is because so many allegations that have been logged against people in high places in Dominica, and even many in politics, and that usually end up being a muted because of the application of power, including political.
But ultimately the chicken will come home to roost, and evil doers in Dominica are also on the prayer list for exposure, and roosting.
Imputing
Improper
Motives.
Young minds, I plead with you, flee from mixed drugs and this misleading ideology to increase Dominica’s population with a lot of babies. You’ve needed HOLISTIC INSTITUTIONS TO TREAT ADDICTIONS and RAPE. What’s happened. JOB CREATION, STEM EDUCATION, vital. Cunning men in power prefer you accept the reduced alternatives of beff, blunts, and regular bouyon parties to disempower you. Why do you think EDUCATION has not been the most driven focus for 20yrs. What position has it led the country? An uneducated mass can easily be take advantage of. You see the ‘climate change’ chants driven by Dominica’s top overseers: EU, UN, CHINA. They dictate what your government must follow, which is to tell you that Dominica’s main vision should be about ‘climate change’ and it’s in progress to be fully implemented by 2030. Exactly what does that mean?? Do not be fooled my goodness.
#JOBS
#STEM EDUCATION
#HOLISTIC TREATMENTS FOR DRUG AND RAPE ABUSE.
Wow! You are a serious and no nonsense man:
“What I’ll say at this point, I have not been able to verify the veracity of the claim, but if indeed it’s a serious issue and it’s before the Crime Unit, then clearly, the Minister involved knows exactly what to do,” Gaston Browne said
I don’t know why so many Caribbean politicians (men) have this very DORTY habit of daykarlaying women and sometimes men without their consent and in some cases flat out abuses them “with consent” because of their position. It is ALLEGED that this is so pervasive in Dca that every male minister, senator, government advisor, ambassador have at least 5 concubines. I myself have counted them based on personal knowledge and its heartbreaking.
Sadly some of the said concubines/ femme daer-whor are still students or just beautiful young ladies that have fallen on hard times and need help. Yes some are just there to be “somebody” because they are “rolling” with the high and mighty but those are the well known ones because they go from one to another. I applaud the Antiguan Police Commissioner (A Dcan) for being so brave in tackling this case without fear or favor and look forward to the results of this investigation. CDPF/ Corbette take notes!