Antigua Parliament extends state of emergency for another 60 days

The Antigua and Barbuda Parliament today approved the extension of the public state of emergency until July 31, 2020.

The resolution was passed in Parliament.

The initial schedule for the state of emergency was set to expire today, May 14.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the extension is to help curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in Antigua and Barbuda.

“While there has only been one new case of infection over the past three weeks, that the state of emergency is still needed,” he said.

Meantime, the curfew window there has been extended from 5pm to 9pm.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, May 13, 2020

They have decided that beaches will be open on weekends as well, commencing this weekend and visitation is allowed from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm when the sun has set.

However, there is to be no clustering, no picnicking, no music, no food on the beaches.

Meanwhile, tennis and swimming will be allowed to commence on Monday, May 18 2020, with protocols in place to include social-distancing rules.

Churches are also free to conduct rituals, including baptisms, confirmations, weddings, funerals with the social distancing rules enforced, and no more than 25 persons in the sanctuary all wearing masks.

The churches are to submit their protocols for consideration, which protocols will govern the holding of their regular Saturday and Sunday services.