Antigua senior health worker dies from COVID-19, death toll now at 11

The nursing fraternity in neighboring island Antigua and Barbuda is mourning the loss of a colleague who they say was a stalwart in the profession.
Cynthia Byers died in the wee hours of Monday morning.
She is the latest person in Antigua and Barbuda to succumb to the deadly coronavirus, bringing the death toll in that country to 11.
The 55-year-old held several positions in the health care system, including the Deputy Matron at the Fineness Institute and also the Acting Matron of Clarevue Hospital.
Byers had a Nursing BSc, Postgraduate in Midwifery, Postgraduate Diploma in Critical Care Nursing, and a Certificate in Epidemiology.
According to reports, Byers presented with flu-like symptoms several days before her tragic death.
Byers has two children and five grandchildren.
“Matron Byers dedicated her life to save others, right to the very end as she joined the fight to save lives affected by this debilitating and deadly virus. For many, Nurse Byers was more than a healthcare provider, she was a mother, an inspiration, and a mentor”, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on his Facebook page.
5 Comments
How can she die of Covid-19, when Covid-19 has NEVER, EVER been isolated as an organism? They really must stop abusing the dead people that way just to frighten us into taking a vaccine that:-
1) does not stop you getting the rona
2) gives you the rona once you take it
3) kills/ or seriously damages you (in the UK, more than 18 people are dying each week from taking the vaccine – 50,000 are seriously adversely damaged each month from taking it (these stats are only for ONE manufacturer – check the official UK government report here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/960150/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer_BioNTech_vaccine_analysis_print.pdf
May the monsters pushing this genocide via vaccine program rot in hell.
Thank you Dr. for speaking up. I’m sick and tired of trying to speak the truth and DNO blocking my comments. Time for this censorship of the truth to stop. Let’s see if this comment will go through.
We must never forget where covid-19 was born. Place of Birth : China. Date of Birth: 2019. Name at birth: Corona. In fact Covid-19 simply means Corona Virus Disease detected in 2019. So corrupt and lazy leaders like the one we have in Dominica, the disease of his friend China, to subdue us, impose their will on us and blame their failure on Covid 19. So Skerrit is busy sourcing vaccine from all over the world to show he has covid under control. But that’s the same Skerrit that could do nothing to save our banana industry from black Segar toker and the same Skerrit that could do nothing to save Ross University and all of our investors. But he is an authority on Covid 19 vaccine and I don’t blame him because if his friends gave birth to covid they should also have the cure. What amazes me is that in 2019 over 600k died in the US from heart disease and over 500 died from Cancer https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm. They are all hypocrites that have their agendas.
May her soul rest internal peace.
Ya, condolences to family and friends.