Antigua senior health worker dies from COVID-19, death toll now at 11

The nursing fraternity in neighboring island Antigua and Barbuda is mourning the loss of a colleague who they say was a stalwart in the profession.

Cynthia Byers died in the wee hours of Monday morning.

She is the latest person in Antigua and Barbuda to succumb to the deadly coronavirus, bringing the death toll in that country to 11.

The 55-year-old held several positions in the health care system, including the Deputy Matron at the Fineness Institute and also the Acting Matron of Clarevue Hospital.

Byers had a Nursing BSc, Postgraduate in Midwifery, Postgraduate Diploma in Critical Care Nursing, and a Certificate in Epidemiology.

According to reports, Byers presented with flu-like symptoms several days before her tragic death.

Byers has two children and five grandchildren.

“Matron Byers dedicated her life to save others, right to the very end as she joined the fight to save lives affected by this debilitating and deadly virus. For many, Nurse Byers was more than a healthcare provider, she was a mother, an inspiration, and a mentor”, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on his Facebook page.