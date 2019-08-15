Dominica News Online (DNO) sincerely apologizes for a recent unsubstantiated post that was published on our website that attempted to malign the reputation of Montreal Management Consultants and the Honourable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit by referring to them as thieves.

While we did not author that post, we take responsibility for its appearance on DNO and do not, in any way, endorse its content.

We wish to make it clear that while we support the democratic right to free speech, we do not endorse statements of any kind that could be construed to be defamatory. We encourage all who participate in the forum on our site to engage in civil discourse that is fact-based and respectful of all individuals.