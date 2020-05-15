APP admonishes Dominicans not to use gutter politics

The Alternative People’s Party (APP) has characterised as “the ugliness of Dominica’s gutter politics,” what it says is “the false impersonation and vicious denigration” of the youngest member of the APP’s Interim team.

A release issued by the party’s Media and Public Relations Coordinating Team states that less than 24 hours after the official launch of the APP’s website (on Monday, May 11), where four “powerful” young women were introduced as part of the interim executive of the Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP), “some people have already resorted to dirty politics in their efforts to frame our proud Dominican women.”

Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the source of the APP’s anger is the broadcast of a less-than-complimentary picture of a member of the Interim Team which was broadcast on WhatsApp.

“We expected the criticisms to come, but what was not expected was the false impersonation and vicious denigration of our youngest member. There are many occasions when politics goes too far and this is yet another sad example,” the APP complained in its release. “We firmly condemn this scurrilous attack on our sister. We further appeal to the conscience of the players who are behind the spread of the picture which falsely impersonates our sister, to reflect on the sort of newness that we intend to bring to politics on the island; one of hope, progress, unity and love.”

The APP described the social media broadcast as “a crude and cowardly way of waging a political battle, and it is not the sort of welcome which should be offered to young people who dare to be different.”

It added, “This seems to be the new norm in our political environment, and it is high time that we divorced ourselves from this filthy side of Dominica’s politics.”

The APP called on citizens, “especially the women and youth activists in our society, to disavow these types of behaviours. Our focus at this moment should be on guiding the country towards prosperity and not getting involved with dirty politricks.”

The party made it clear that “such filthiness” will never be part of our agenda whether it’s against the leadership of the Government or the Opposition.

The party admonished Dominicans to stop the use of gutter politics from further smearing the image of Dominica’s political landscape and urged those with differences of opinion “to engage in healthy discussions with us…let not resort to libel, slander and/or malicious behaviours. The journey to all-inclusive agenda of national progress begins with the APP. We are a party by all and for all.”