APP concerned about approach to construction of international airport

The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) says it is concerned with the manner in which the construction of Dominica’s international airport is being advanced.
Although the party welcomes and supports the construction of the airport, building of this project, the APP stated that the government should have provided the general public with the necessary information prior the signing of a one billion dollar contract with the Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE) for the development of the international airport.
APP ‘ s president, Julius Corbett stated in a press release that to issue a no-bid contract for the construction of such a vital capital project is a deviation from all conventional norms.
“The absence of a thoroughly transparent and competitive bidding process suggests a form of monopoly building that does not happen with such publicinterest, government projects. There is also the question of contract procurement, as to exactly what prices, material, provision of services, labour, payment/wages and other considerations. For
example, the level of effort and involvement of local contractors. When will the citizens of Dominica receive these details?” Corbett stated.
He said the financing of the project also should have been clearly articulated before any developmental contract was awarded.
“What is the total cost of the project? Has MMCE constructed such a project before? If MMCE is using the people’s citizenship money, who will account to the people and how?” the APP president asked.
He also raised questions about the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) and what it says about the proposed site for the project and when public consultations were held.
“When was the request for proposals and project management qualification advertised, and what medium was used… What about the operational feasibility study and other economic projections: when will these questions be answered?” Corbett added.
In his statement, the party’s president also describes as “most worrisome” a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) press release which stated that “a previously planned partisan event” was rescheduled to coincide with the historic signing of the contract for the construction of the international airport and asked “why should this most significant capital project be reduced to a partisan Red Day event?”
The APP is contending that in the interest of transparency and true spirit of national unity, the government should have reported and provided the public with the answers to these several questions ahead of any contract signing, because “this is a project for every Dominican”.
45 Comments
Very good point especially the fact that the procurement process was circumvented,,,
Any public/ capital project must be procured in a manner to facilitate competitive bidding where the most qualified and the best return on investment can be analyzed, and awarded based on the most competitive bidder,,,
Interestingly no where in the presentation was the Attorney General present,,,
Yellow was there with a whole bunch of people wearing properly pressed and freshly clean Red t-shirts in support of the Skerrit Cobol,,,
MMCE is not a Construction Company it’s merely a shell Corporation ran by, and Housed at the United Arab Emirates, established by the Cobol to facilitate passport sales,,,
Just like the Moroccan Hotel right there at Cabrits never accepting any guessed so too this Airport will never see the fruition of acceptance of an International flight,,,
99.9% of Dominicans see the need for and fully support the construction on an international airport. The problem arises because of the total lack of transparency surrounding this monumental project by the government and the handpicked construction company.
This massive undertaking was given to a company that has no prior experience in airport construction. There was no bidding done. The precise cost, commencement and completion dates are a mystery. The important EIA study invisible. There’s not even a rough sketch of this airport to be found. Only ignoramuses would support such an enormously expensive public venture which is shrouded in complete darkness..
So stop the political spinning and blatant lies about people of a particular political persuasion are opposed to the construction of this badly needed infrastructure. People are opposed to the DARKNESS surrounding this all important project.
This regime doesn’t know the TRUTH even if it slaps them in the face.
Frsncisco-ODDS said the samething about the Marigot hospital and the DOMINICA CHINA FRIENDSHIP HOSPITAL.A mentally unstable coonu.The guy is 2 smart 2 know he is foolish,a complete JACKA who didn’t know GRANT was going to win the Wesley constituency.Three in line for the position of Prime Minister(1) CASSANI LAVILLE(2) FIDEL GRANT(3)ADIS KING.
Everything you wrote about me in your scrambled scroll pertains to you: you unschooled chuckle head!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
I know how to write sentences, and not your sort of rubbish.
What China Friendship Hospital you murmuring about; the little China men has not built a hospital in Dominica, all they gave to you and Punjab Roosevelt Skerrit are additions to the old Princes Margret hospital built by the British in the 1950’s when Dominica was a British Colony.
All they did is simply renovation work!
Secondly the Marigot Hospital money came out of Mexico, the Mexican government paid for that more than ten years prior to its commencement; who knows when it will be completed?
Where is the International Airport Roosevelt Skerrit that damn liar said China man was going to build?
Anyway, curse me all you wish; but I don’t have any China man dominating me in my country, I don’t bow to any dragon head in the country of my birth; like you and Roosevelt!
@Francisco, You are an enemy of Dominica, a crocodile and envy of Mr Skerrit progressing power through the Caribbean and the world this is something black Adder, your opposition useless so-called leader could never have achieved in his life, ring the bell 🛎 the clown 🤡 is out.
Yeah; you right, anything you say you are right; and add to your comments Francisco is not an idiot!
If you can afford to fly from the US to Dominica, which I doubt let me know I will take you around to show you what Dominica is all about under Dr Skerrit the genius, unlike your Linton, is a myth Genie from a bottle of smoke and fade away from reality whom does not exist.
but Man Dog you just made Lennox the most powerful human/spirit alive you know.
Don’t you know that folklore deems a Genie a very powerful spirit that when you rub his bottle the long neck spirit pops out and demands your wish and anything you asks he delivers?
And that’s the of Lennox when he becomes Prime Minister.
Dog, I don’t want to see anything Roosevelt do in Dominica, because Dominica is the poorest island country on planet earth and via Roosevelt the most corrupt!
A good example of Roosevelt Skerrit is the Indian fugitive in Dominica, and the shame and disgrace Roosevelt brings on Dominica every day!
I don’t believe Roosevelt is in any reasonable frame of mind!
No matter what Skerrit does or say, they are still opposed. He is giving them what they ask for and they still oppose. Are you a pilot?
Have you ever navigated a plane to talk about you are concerned about the approach? What a joke. You all are a bunch of cicadas flying all over. The Labour party is here to say. Either you love it or just keep crying like a cry, cry baby.
All right thinking Dominicans should be legitimately concerned for the manner in which the Government approaches Capital projects in Dominica. The magnitude of this proposed project further underscores the need for transparency and sober mindedness in the dealings of structural development in this country.
It is no secret that the relationship between Roosevelt Skerrit and MMCE given their historical dealings (especially the rental residence at Morne Daniel, and multiple overpriced land sales/title transfers) is shrouded in secrecy and it’s not far fetched to think that these two are colluding in defrauding the Treasury of Dominica.
The manner in which Dominicans were invited to attend the signing of a National Project in Full political party color and under the auspices of a really disrespectful slogan was upsetting enough but the frantic almost zombielike behavior of Celebration even before the project has begun makes one wonder what has happened to our people.
Dominicans dont care. All they want is airport. Never seen a set of foolish people like that. Is like they took all the dumbest slaves and brought them here. We think and act like the man who got tortured …….. and his son over stolen dasheen. Then given a house to quiet him. Then laughed at by the community as well as his abusers and other politicians when receiving the crumbs. Without caring about the integrity he just lost.
“The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) says it is concerned with the manner in which the construction of Dominica’s international airport is being advanced.”
Concern about what?
Roosevelt Skerrit is simply putting on a comical show; the only thing missing from the show are the the Elephants, Monkey’s, Lions, Snakes, and other circus animals, while the human clowns dressed in red danced!
There will be earth moving, and a whole amount of wast of time action, but in the end there won’t be any International Airport built in Dominica.
The Wesley kid spent hours researching this “Montreal Management Consultants” trying to find where on this planet such company built an International Airport; the only place on the planet I found them associated with any thing is with Roosevelt Skerrit and Dominica.
I found every association linked to the sale of Passports; nevertheless, nothing mentioned about an International Airport built on planet earth.
I did not venture into Space; but I…
How can a Prime Minister of a country sign a contract with some people claiming to be builders of International Airport; and when we research that company we cannot find any place on planet earth where there is an Airport build by the said company?
As far as I found they are sales people of Dominica Passports!
Anything about them relates to the sale of Dominica passports and Roosevelt Skerrit!
After this blonder, and lies of Roosevelt Skerrit combined with the mess involving the Indian fugitive, in Dominica, if the people of Dominica do not get rid of Roosevelt, they deserve a whipping!
This should be the beginning of Roosevelt self-destruction!
And check this out the amount of money in United States currency they are quoting cannot build an International Airport in Dominica; based on such it will never finish if it gets off the ground.
Think in terms of the cost of Argyle International in St. Vincent!
There is a fool in Dominica: it ain’t I!
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
@Francisco, You and your clowns is jealous of our genius exceptionally intelligent creative power Pm. Dr. Skerrit has and none of your baboons in that so-called Workers calamity party didn’t have, none of you could not tell the woods from the trees.
Thank you DNO for not publishing most of my comments, on like most of those ragamuffin that is writing all crap about prime minister Skerrit, being published!
“@Francisco, You and your clowns is jealous ”
Let me tell you precisely where you erred in the English language: “clowns” if you are contending clowns which I believe to be plural you should have said clowns are jealous.
Mr. Man Dog, that in the quote above should read ‘ you and your clowns are jealous!’
And so Man Dog, for one to be jealous of someone or something; that person or thing must be existing!
I do not see anything relating to the building of an International Airport in Dominica by some fly by night none recognizable Airport Builder.
So, let me ask you a question; who is the the chief executive officer of that company?
Who owns Montreal Management?
Can you tell me where in Canada, the United States, any place in Europe, and on the African continent where Montreal Management built an International Airport that is in full operation in the twenty-first century?
Is Roosevelt clown a train Airport Building Engineer, does this man have an Engineering…
@Francisco, Ha ha baboon boy before you start criticizing and educating other people take a closer look at yourself in the mirror and tell me what you think 🤔
Francisco, if you or anyone else try to take me on maypee Big mistake, I am from Steber Street Pottersville, I have power of words to make Your G-string fall off my boy!!!! 🙊
Boy, if you believe because you from ballahoo town “Steber Street, you have more insults more than the Wesley kid; you out of your mind, you have something coming that you don’t know about!
Austrie many times called the people of Wesley in patios, swamp pigs; try saying it in patios, see how nasty it sounds.
I prefer to claim that I am from the “mud of Wesley; where people wake in the morning just waiting to fire the bigger insult at someone.
No matter how nasty you believe your insults are I can swallow them all!
But hope, when I unleash some insults on you that hungry skinny bay (ratta) rat can take them!
Remember you are Roosevelt night-soil boy you know am not eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Those criticizing the strategy that is used by the DLP Administration should show not only criticize but they should also show Dominicans a roadmap of how they would have raised $1000, 000,000.00 ECD in these times to build an International Airport.
I hope they are cognizant of the fact that no international financial institution will fund a hundred million far less a billion dollars to any developing State at this time. Nothing is wrong about asking for more transparency but let us shift away from the politics and deal with the international Airport as an essential infrastructure towards economic development for our country.
@ Developtment seeker
I listen to opposition voices all the time, maybe one million times more than you. You seem to be lying more than King liar, Skerrit… No one is criticizing the need for an international airport. What i am hearing is why take a loan fron Haiden to repay with interest, while he and King liar Skerrit already cannot account for billions of dollars of our money??
And what kind of airport is it going to be with no soil test, no architectural and engineering design, no ESIA, no Geo technical survey, no land use survey, etc.
So stop peddling your sordid lies for and on behalf of a wicked soul called lying Skerrit.
As I recall it, nobody has objected to the need for an international airport in Dominica, certainly not any of the fellow citizens of my acquaintance. I d also believe that we are all united in the knowledge that this takes money, we are not stupid you know. We do have the money, generated by our CBI programme. The issue is not about our wish for an airport but the nefarious way our Prime Minister has hijacked these funds an refuses to be held accountable. I do hope you understand this developer. We do not want development at any cost, simple as that.
I thouht APP was a type of women’s party. How comes these are the people makin statements?
Women STEP UP – When you begin on a women’s party idea and all you can do is ive free FOOD and have the men take the lead. No wonder when you havea 20 year old deputy leader what do you expect. You will be all going ahead with the same garbage.
Time for a party organized and run by REAL WOMEN who are leaders be established.
Who are these people? Strategy – get yourselves up women and stop letting these people HIJACK the party.
They have HIJACKED the party – remember when UWP hijacked the Freedom party – I bet it is all talk and NO candidates NEXT election. I guarantee you the UWP will be scared you all SPLIT their VOTES.
NEXT…
Roosevelt Skerrit Labour Party does not do Dominica national unity, wake up! Tribalism in everything that they do! Which is why with all the money and loot, Dominica is going nowhere fast compared to the rest of the Caribbean. Labour Party incompetence reigns and rains down on Dominica like a bad devastating hurricane!
APP, I appreciate your comments and your tone in addressing the issue at hand. Probably the other opposition party needs to take a page from your book and stop acting so angry. Very good and these questions need to be answered.
@ Galileo
The book has no more page left…The new page is the Choksi matter that has driven your God, the corrupt and inveterate liar moo moo.
Ok !!
How about an incorrigible liar like you? Your bum.
The position expressed by the APP is similar to that of the UWP. The whole thing stinks to high heaven. No transparency and accountability goes out the window. The Freedom party which formed an unholy alliance with the Labor party is responsible for the commess as much as the ruling cabal they put on the backs of Dominicans. Why does this monster feel it must operate in the dark shadows to bring development for Dominica? Better if things were done according to the laws and precedents established before. Somehow nothing lasts forever so this period of political rape and abuse will end. Just like children who inherit a large fortune from the criminal activity of their parents, we Dominicans will take the goods that result, however we would prefer that the same results were gotten by honest, clean procedures and practices. North Koreans would prefer not to have to endure this misery to recover where they are after the Korean war. “Say lavie ahbah Labour avec Skerritt.
Look at them, they are like a bunch of hungry hyenas. Not only Skerrit and the cabal but also this lot are very much for Dominica’s demise. Have a good look at them!
“financing of the project also should have been clearly articulated before any developmental contract was awarded.”
“What is the total cost of the project? Has MMCE constructed such a project before? If MMCE is using the people’s citizenship money, who will account to the people and how?”
Accountability will be resulted in completion of the project.
What’s your REAL question, Julius? Do we deserve an International Airport, or not? Do you want to head the project? Are you able to head the project, or do you have an engineer in mind? The people should know what’s going on and they will, as we go along. An International Airport is long overdue. Did YOU consult with the citizens to find out where they stand on this matter, or yourself with a handful of people needing details on the project? Apply for a job. Bring those willing and able to work to apply. Such a project will boost the economy. Isn’t that what we need? No wonder Dominica is still so FAR BEHIND…
Dominica already has a international airport, The Douglas Charles International Airport. The last thing Dominica needs is another airport. Tourist that are interested in coming to Dominica want to see an island that hasn’t been ruined from overdevelopment that goes along with putting an international airport. Dominica is the most beautiful sweet island this project will destroy it.
If the airport is built, only those who are wearing RED will be authorized to use it according King Liar…..
Has anybody spoken to any major airlines about them scheduling direct flights to DA? If so, who and what are their plans?
Does DA have the various tourist facilities to make it worthwhile for airlines to do so? We don’t have the beautiful beaches of many other islands nor casinos so what will draw enough tourists to make this endeavour financially viable?
It’s rare I’ve ever been on a full flight with Liat or Seaborne with their little planes. A 737 carries more passengers in a flight than those two sometimes did in a week. Two or three 737 class planes a day will not generate the income needed.
Is any airline going to use DA as a stopover for flights to anyplace else?
I’d like to know the answers to some of this.
You run away from DA Come back and campaign but leave us to get our Akirport. We are moving on. Forward we go.
Corbette you of all people should know projects are done in phases, the airport is now on the first phase the questions you ask will soon be answered the testing phase is now taking place so take your time you too busy!!!!
The APP are nothing but a set of cicadis flying around.
The APP is a futile abbreviation, a cyber bully. They are NEVER physically present at a protest for good governance or at a demonstration against corruption in government and police brutality among other anomalies.
They operate from cyber space sending out press releases with the hope of gaining traction and maximum publicity on hot button issues and becoming relevant.
A man/organization should never be judged by his/its WORDS but by ACTION for ACTIONS speak louder than WORDS.
You are so right… action speaks louder than words.. so why ae you so mad when the DLP is putting words into action?
Ain’t ALL THE PROJECTS and DEVELOPMENTS taking place in the country ACTON?
MALAPROP France, YOU and the UWP and the rest of it’s supporters are just ENEMY to progress in the country.
You ALL have no love but pure hate and jealousy in your hearts that’s why you all will always be rejected by the Dominican electorates. YOU ALL are always vex and angry.
You ALL speak with rage and anger. Always there to destabilize any and everything good happening in the country.
MALAPROP France, APP has realized that you ALL UWPites are a bunch of Useless Wicked People that’s why THEY don’t want to associate with you all. They were already there and know it all, They moved away from all you because of your arrogant and ignorance. Greed and jealousy. Can’t you read through the lines, a..’ole?!
Did they take into consideration that the wind blows constantly from the east to the west on that part of the island. Will there be enough room for planes to abort landing if need be because of heavy winds? What are they going to do if yours truly cannot pay the contractor and the contractor puts a lien on the airport if it is even finished? It does not seem that everything was thought out just a hurry to make a political statement and rosy picture as with the steam powered powered plant that has been going on for at least 20 years. The public should have had input into the decision after all it will be their billion dollars putting them into debt to a foreign company.
Did anyone from the APP attended or represented this organisation at the meeting held in Lagon on Tuesday night?
Instead of just extending the current runway at Melville Hall they want to destroy prime beautiful real estate on the east coast. Once that land is destroyed it will never come back. What are they going to do if after they bulldoze the land then find out it is unsuitable for an airport or they run out of money for construction? A retaining wall needs to be constructed at the east end of the current runway to hold back the ocean and land fill taken from the west end by the mountain can be used for the runway extension out into the ocean. A tunnel can go under the runway for vehicle traffic. Why spend a billion on a new airport just extend the runway by about 2,000 feet. The Melville hall river should be damned for flood control and the resulting lake can be used for recreation or hydroelectric power. Food for thought.
Concerned about what? Another parrot. Get a life and find yourselves meaningful work to do. Bums. You all have nothing good to say but talk …. all the time. I guess I forgot you all are an opposition party.
@ds
While i dont support the APP, because they have not shown me that they are concerned with the present state that the country is in, you sound uninformed, dumb and out of order, like Skerrit and the other DLP misleaders…!
Why don’t you check your current state of affairs and leave Dominica alone. We are moving on. Forward Ever! Backward Never! Why would I want to be informed by people like you when you hate the man to his guts. Stop the hate.
Is AAP uniform red and are they all overweight. Anyway, who is AAP maybe I’m stupid but honestly I still don’t know.
A set of women that are spying on the political horizon to gain access when King Liar is kicked out…