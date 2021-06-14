APP concerned about approach to construction of international airport

The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) says it is concerned with the manner in which the construction of Dominica’s international airport is being advanced.

Although the party welcomes and supports the construction of the airport, building of this project, the APP stated that the government should have provided the general public with the necessary information prior the signing of a one billion dollar contract with the Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE) for the development of the international airport.

APP ‘ s president, Julius Corbett stated in a press release that to issue a no-bid contract for the construction of such a vital capital project is a deviation from all conventional norms.

“The absence of a thoroughly transparent and competitive bidding process suggests a form of monopoly building that does not happen with such publicinterest, government projects. There is also the question of contract procurement, as to exactly what prices, material, provision of services, labour, payment/wages and other considerations. For

example, the level of effort and involvement of local contractors. When will the citizens of Dominica receive these details?” Corbett stated.

He said the financing of the project also should have been clearly articulated before any developmental contract was awarded.

“What is the total cost of the project? Has MMCE constructed such a project before? If MMCE is using the people’s citizenship money, who will account to the people and how?” the APP president asked.

He also raised questions about the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) and what it says about the proposed site for the project and when public consultations were held.

“When was the request for proposals and project management qualification advertised, and what medium was used… What about the operational feasibility study and other economic projections: when will these questions be answered?” Corbett added.

In his statement, the party’s president also describes as “most worrisome” a Dominica Labour Party (DLP) press release which stated that “a previously planned partisan event” was rescheduled to coincide with the historic signing of the contract for the construction of the international airport and asked “why should this most significant capital project be reduced to a partisan Red Day event?”

The APP is contending that in the interest of transparency and true spirit of national unity, the government should have reported and provided the public with the answers to these several questions ahead of any contract signing, because “this is a project for every Dominican”.