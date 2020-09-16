APP launches MoM initiative; outlines plans

The recently launched Alternative People’s Party (APP) is calling for a pragmatic stance against gun violence in Dominica.
Speaking out against the recent spate of killings, the party has launched a support and advocacy structure for children, youth and parents, dubbed Movement of Mothers (MoM).
In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Interim Finances and Secretariat Director of APP, Kendra Stephen, who is behind the the initiative, said that the most recent gruesome daytime killing of the young man in the Scotts Head community pushed her into taking action.
“I wanted to make a simple statement about the discomfort which I felt, so I reached out to my political advisor who suggested that my request and concerns came from a caring place, and that he saw more than a statement in my request.There was a sense of advocacy and urgency in what I wanted to do, and the MoM idea was born,” Stephens disclosed.
The APP executive member pointed out that the party was seen as the perfect platform for this initiative because of its mission which states “We see the peoples’ welfare as our call to duty and it is this call which will keep refreshing the needs for steadfastness, vigilance, and a sense of purpose in our determination to serve our constituents.”
Therefore, she said, MoM represents part of the civic extension of the party.
MoM is a two pillar initiative which will first champion for the rights of the youths and to serve as a medium to achieving a greater level of tolerance among youths along with a better understanding and ways of challenging the issues which confront younger Dominicans.
Stephens outlined some of the main services which the movement will offer to include a youth entrepreneurship program, coordinating of youth mentorship initiatives, bereavement support for families of youth crimes, social monitoring and mentoring for needy youth and parents.
The group also plans to hold a forum for dialogue among youth, to keeping a confidential registry of participants in the MoM program and to provide educational outreach to vulnerable youths as well as occupational mentorship for boys and troubled youths.
The party also intends to advocate on behalf of troubled youths, intercede, where possible, to de-escalate conflicts, mentor youth and present them with healthy alternatives.
MoM, in its efforts to achieve its objectives also plans to plans to offer alternatives to violence, and provide after school programs for youths and anti-bullying sessions for children, adolescence and youth. In what can be be described as an ambitious agenda, the movement also intends, among other things, to serve as an intermediary between the youth and law and order, seek justice for youth who run afoul of the law, coordinate the sourcing of legal defense funds for the victims and those accused of youth violence and also grief counselling for families who lost youth to violence.
Asked whether the party believes this initiative will truly confront the rise in crime, Stephens noted that “combating crime requires a multifaceted approach, and we see our role in the overall efforts as both necessary and crucial.”
She went on to state, “APP intends to serve as a go-between in our efforts to bring delinquent youth and juvenile behaviors in conformity with law and order. Our mandate is to speak with the youths to find out, on a case to case basis, what are some of the reasons for their lawless behaviors. If we can assist in de-escalating tensions and violent rivalries, it is possible that certain crime and murders could be averted.”
According to the lead of the MoM initiative, the second pillar is to coordinate care and support for pregnant women and mothers who cannot adequately cater to the needs of the child/children at the most crucial stages of their development, and will include Care Packages for needy pregnant mothers, mentorship and nutrition assistance to mothers. They will also advocate for recreation and occupational therapy services for children, youth and parents and offer parenting skills for younger parents.
Stephen added that the party will forge relationships with Dominican, regional and international organizations, to ensure that this initiative is successfully executed.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Sixty four thousand,you can accuse Skerrit of any and everything.You are living in a country built by Skerrit and his supporters after MARIA.LAZY TRAITOR.Water,roads,health,food,education,employment all put back by Skerrit.If Skerrit is so CORRUPT why is the INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY continuing to POUR MONEY into Dominica?
Your phone seems to have autocorrected * Criminal community *
APP it seems, have started a grassroots movement, and if well coordinated, can have real impact in their quest for power. Why not empower the Woman? when the Woman is empowered, the entire Nation benefits. Make no bones about it, the American media over the last 40y+yrs, have practically destroyed every strain of Morality that previously existed among some of our Males, and it is only the Nature/nurturing power of an evolving Woman, is capable of transforming this mis-directed/mis-educated modern day youth/man. The need for what’ material, have fettered their consciousness, having them believe that material happiness is the end of it all. Dominica’ colonial educational system holds historical blame for this present dilemma. Change, in its true character really starts on the ground among the poor and mis-fortunate, in othe words, it must take ROOT.
Bravo! This is the kind of political action and civic advocacy that we have been missing. No one who is serious about anything can take these people for a joke. Watch APP for the next few months ehhh.
I agree we need fresh blood but If that’s the face of the party that party not ready yet.
Your declared name is I-am-an-Idiot. and you are being true to your name. If you have nothing to say, say nothing. What about that face which suggests that the party is not ready yet? That young lady is very involved and quite capable of representing herself, her community and Dominica. Watch her kick butt in New Town come the next election. Look at what the party is suggesting and tell me what is wrong about that. You are looking at the future of Dominica’s politics right there.
What’s wrong with the face?.. We are in a democracy, even you can attempt to lead a political party. At least i can’t accuse the ‘face’ yet of lying, stealing and cheating. I can’t accuse the ‘face’ of leading by deception and greed…. I have not heard the ‘face’ of the party cry things are hard, but at the same want EC$64 000.00 per month while Dominicans are still under tarpaulin, and students fees cannot be paid.
So what are you talking about?
Alas we. Is dat de cockroaches man…………
Judging by your comment, I can deduce that you are terrified of Black women, those that will STAND on their FEET and not otherwise. You go my sister.