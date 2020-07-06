APP opposes $32,000 rent payment for PM Skerrit

Another voice has been added to the call for the Cabinet of the Government of Dominica to reverse its decision to approve a $32,000 monthly rent payment for Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. The payment is for a house owned by Mercury Properties Development Ltd at Morne Daniel as the official residence of the prime minister.

The Alternative People’s Party (APP) said in a release, that it was joining the discussion on the matter after senior cabinet minister, Reginald Austrie, confirmed in a radio statement that Cabinet had, in fact, taken that decision.

First of all, the APP is taking issue with Austrie’s statement that on Kairi FM’s ‘The Next Level’ radio program on June 30, 2020, that “the PM has a right, and the country has ah [an] obligation to provide suitable accommodation for the Head of State, the Prime Minister of Dominica.”

The party expresses deep concern about what they describe as a misleading statement by the minister.

“This is incorrect,” APP Interim President, Tahira Blanchard, states in the release.”His Excellency the President is the Head of State.”

She also adds that her party is of the view that this decision by the Cabinet of Ministers may not have the support and blessing of the majority of Dominicans.

“Our concern is rooted in the Hon. Prime Minister’s very own admission, that the government cannot afford to continue [to] subsidize housing for citizens who were dislocated from their community by Tropical Storm Erika,” Blanchard continues. “It simply cannot be fair for the Prime Minister, who is touted by many as ‘someone with plenty money’ to receive state housing assistance to the tune of close to $400,000.00EC a year, while some citizens who make no income are left to fight it out on their own.”

The APP says it recognizes that the prime minister, just as any other citizen, “can receive government housing assistance,” Cabinet’s decision “seems unfair on several fronts.’

“My team and I, therefore, ask the members of the Cabinet of the Government of Dominica to reconsider this decision in the interest of the people,” Blanchard states. “We further reach out to the good people [of] conscience in the wider Dominican community to impress on the Head of State and the Prime Minister [to] put ‘we the people’ first in this and other such matters.”

The APP official makes the point that elected members are servants of the people and stresses that this will always be manifested in APP’s “every action.”

Also of concern to the party is Austrie’s statement that after examining three buildings, the Cabinet of the government of Dominica decided, based on the location and security features: “that is the house we want for the Prime Minister.”

Blanchard insists that if the prime minister of Dominica needs to live in a facility with suitable accommodation and security features to the tune of $32,000.00EC, “there are many more worrying questions to be asked. We urge the people to inquire of their elected representatives, and demand answers. APP stands with and for the people.”