‘Focus on the gift of life and health’ this Christmas – APP political leader

Political Leader of the Alternative’s People Party (APP), Tahira Blanchard, has urged the people of Dominica to continue to take responsibility for their health and safety during the Christmas season and to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

In APP’s Christmas message, the party appeals to the nation to continue to fight this pandemic together.

“It is not easy to say Merry Christmas to you the people of Dominica as there is not much within the economy to feel merry about. So, I ask you to focus on the gift of life and health that God has given to us. Be encouraged to focus on the positives that we have accomplished as a people and to believe if we all unite, support and show love and compassion for each other, that we can have hope for a brighter future,” Blanchard states.

She asks that people dedicate Dominica to God, pray for all their leaders that they can use wisdom as they lead the people and that they can have a conscience when making decisions on behalf of the people.

“Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Luke 2:11 states, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. As a people, as we celebrate Christmas, I want us to reflect on the values that Jesus Christ represented, because the teachings of Christ are fundamental to us. 1st Corinthians 13 states, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

The APP leader calls on Dominicans, “as a people and a nation”, to stay true to the teachings of Christ and show love to each other by giving generously to the less fortunate and being a voice on their behalf.

Blanchard concludes her message with the following request to the Dominican populace: “Visit the sick, feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, clothe those who are without and let the love of Christ be manifested through our actions… God Bless you, God Bless Dominica and have a Merry Christmas.”

The APP leader’s Christmas message will be published in full on DNO on Christmas Day.